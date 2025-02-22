Indonesia's rice stock stable amid global food crises

JAKARTA — Minister of Agriculture Andi Amran Sulaiman has emphasised Indonesia’s stable rice stock as a model of resilience amid food crises affecting the region.

Indonesia will not face a situation where people have to queue for rice, as seen in the Philippines, or panic-buy, as in Malaysia and Japan, Sulaiman said on February 21. With sufficient reserves and a strong distribution system, Indonesia sets an example of global food security, he added.

However, he stressed the need to accelerate efforts toward rice self-sufficiency and strengthen national food reserves to address the challenges posed by climate change and global supply disruptions.

Sulaiman noted that rice shortages in neighboring countries underscored the importance of securing domestic stockpiles, urging Indonesia to boost local rice production and gradually reduce reliance on imports.

According to Statistics Indonesia (BPS), the price of medium-grade rice in February 2025 stands at 13,000-14,000 IDR per kg, down from the peak of 16,000 IDR in 2024. — VNS