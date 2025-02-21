South Korea acting president outlines plan to develop ‘Korean ChatGPT’

SEOUL – Acting President Choi Sang-mok has announced the government’s commitment to accelerating the development of a world-class artificial intelligence model.

Speaking at the third National Artificial Intelligence Committee meeting held in Seoul on Thursday, Choi stressed his determination to fast-track the creation of a large-scale language model (LLM).

The acting president said the government will establish an elite national AI team and provide large-scale GPU resources and research funding.

“We must develop a globally competitive AI model while simultaneously securing top-tier talent, building necessary infrastructure and promoting AI industrialization on a comprehensive scale,” he added.

Choi highlighted the rapid advancements of DeepSeek, a Chinese AI app that has shocked the market by developing AI models on par with those of major US tech firms through software algorithm innovations.

“Now is a critical time for public-private collaboration to swiftly bolster our national AI capabilities and position Korea among the top three AI powerhouses,” he said.

As part of this initiative, Choi unveiled plans for a 1 trillion won ($695 million) research and development project focused on securing proprietary general-purpose AI technology. This project will undergo a preliminary feasibility study before full-scale implementation.

Furthermore, he announced a robust strategy to nurture and attract AI talent.

“We will organize a global AI challenge for young innovators, encouraging them to engage in AI development. Additionally, we will intensify support for pioneering research by emerging domestic AI scholars and expand collaborations with distinguished international researchers,” he said.

The government will also expedite the establishment of a 2 trillion won National AI Computing Center and secure 10,000 high-end GPUs within the year to launch early-stage computing resource services.

To stimulate private-sector AI data center investments, Choi pledged enhanced tax incentives for AI and cloud-related businesses. “We will expand access to unstructured public data that was previously restricted due to privacy concerns and significantly increase the availability of high-quality industrial manufacturing data,” he said.

In a bid to ensure Korea leads in AI utilization and commercialization, Choi outlined a comprehensive support plan for AI startups.

“We will foster AI startups and generate new market opportunities by supporting joint AI model development between companies. Additionally, we will systematically aid 100 specialized AI firms in manufacturing by providing workforce, financial support and market access,” he said.

The government also plans to establish a 3 trillion won AI startup-focused fund by 2027, linking it with corporate demand to scale up promising ventures. “We will spearhead leading projects in high-impact sectors such as health care and legal services, offering AI startups an accelerated pathway to growth,” he added.

The National Artificial Intelligence Committee, launched in September as a presidential advisory body, comprises 30 private-sector AI experts alongside 10 ministerial-level government officials, the secretary and the third National Security Office deputy director. THE KOREA HERALD/ANN