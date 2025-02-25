ASEAN-EU bond must be made even stronger in "fractured world": EC President

HÀ NỘI — Despite the geographical distance, the bond between ASEAN and European Union is strong but this bond should be made even stronger in the face of turbulent world, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

In a video message sent to the ASEAN Future Forum held in Hà Nội, the EC leader stressed that both blocs believe in "open and fair trade and the power of partnerships to deliver peace and prosperity."

In 2025, the two sides will celebrate five years of strategic partnership, and soon will mark half a century of fruitful collaboration between the European Union and ASEAN.

"This is not just about relations between institutions. It is about tangible cooperation that brings real benefits to the people of both our regions," she noted.

Referring to investment, through the Global Gateway programme, Europe will have invested 10 billion euros in ASEAN countries by 2027. The EU nations are also assisting Southeast Asia in building roads to increase connectivity and boost trade, digital technology to help bring internet to rural regions, clean energy projects that create good local jobs while helping fight the joint threat of climate change. These investments also strengthen our trade ties.

The EU is already ASEAN's third largest trade partner, and they have free trade agreements with two ASEAN members, and four more are under negotiations.

She urged ASEAN and EU to augment their ties against the backdrops of intensifying competition and confrontation between powers.

"Europe wants to avoid a global race to the bottom that is in no one's interest. We want to create new opportunities to trade and invest with trusted partners, and this is why, just weeks ago, we relaunch negotiations for trade to deal with Malaysia. Our message to the world is similar. Europe is open for business. We are ready to engage with you wherever we share mutual interests, and we share many with the nations of Southeast Asia."

"You want to build new industries and the key economic sectors of the future. We want to diversify supply chains and strengthen our economic security. Your companies want better access to the world's largest single market, while ours want to bring their innovative products and services to a global centre of growth, and all of us will prosper if we enhance the scientific and cultural ties between our two great regions," she noted.

The EC leader said that greater cooperation will benefit the people of both Southeast Asia and the European Union, but it will also show a fractured world "the enduring power of strong and reliable partnerships." — VNS