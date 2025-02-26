Thai government warns teens about “Zombie Cigarettes” containing sedative drugs

BANGKOK – Anukul Prueksanusak, Deputy Spokesperson of the Prime Minister’s Office, has revealed that drug traffickers are developing new synthetic drugs, also known as homemade drugs, to lure both new and former users. Despite stringent government efforts to tackle drug trafficking, the spread of drugs persists, with the latest trend being the distribution of “Zombie Cigarettes” in entertainment districts, particularly around Thonglor.

“Zombie Cigarettes” contain Etomidate, a sedative used in medical settings. When abused as a drug, Etomidate induces severe drowsiness, slows breathing, causes dangerously low blood pressure, nausea, confusion, and even unconsciousness—potentially leading to death.

Authorities warn the public not to be deceived by claims of safety or the idea that trying it once will cause no harm. In addition to being found in entertainment venues, reports indicate the illegal sale of these products online and in social settings, where they are marketed as a means to relax or aid sleep.

Electronic cigarettes themselves already pose significant health risks, and when mixed with drugs like Etomidate, they become even more hazardous. Long-term effects can disrupt the adrenal glands, impairing cortisol production and leading to abnormal muscle function, even after quitting.

Anukul urged teenagers and the public to recognize the severe dangers of “Zombie Cigarettes” or any electronic cigarette products mixed with drugs and chemicals. He emphasized that it is impossible to know the exact substances or quantities the sellers are using, and warned that these products could be fatal.

Parents are encouraged to closely monitor their children’s behaviour, particularly if they notice signs such as increased spending, unusual drowsiness, changes in friendships, or isolation. If such behaviours are observed, parents should talk to their children with understanding and love, making them aware of the risks involved, Anukul added. THE NATION/ANN