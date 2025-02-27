Laos calls for a united and resilient ASEAN amid global challenges

VIENTIANE – Greater unity, inclusivity, and resilience within ASEAN should continue to be key priorities for the bloc as it navigates the rapidly changing global landscape and strengthens regional cooperation, Lao Deputy Prime Minister has said.

Mr Saleumxay Kommasith made the comment at the second ASEAN Future Forum, organised by the government of Vietnam in Hanoi on Tuesday.

Several high-level ASEAN leaders attended the forum, including the Prime Minister of Vietnam Mr Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of Malaysia and ASEAN Chair Mr Anwar Bin Ibrahim, the President of Timor-Leste Mr Jose Ramos-Horta, and the Secretary-General of ASEAN, Dr Kao Kim Hourn, alongside Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Bui Thanh Son.

Speaking at the forum, Mr Saleumxay highlighted the region’s pressing challenges, including climate change, digitalisation, trade tensions, and geopolitical shifts, stressing the need for collective action to secure ASEAN’s future.

Held under the theme “Building a United, Inclusive, and Resilient ASEAN Amidst Global Transformations”, the forum provided a platform for leaders to discuss both opportunities and obstacles shaping the region.

Mr Saleumxay, on behalf of the Lao government, praised Vietnam for hosting the event and reaffirmed commitment to strengthening regional cooperation.

He underscored the need for ASEAN to effectively respond to megatrends such as climate change, artificial intelligence (AI), and evolving trade dynamics.

He said that rising protectionism, unilateral sanctions, and trade wars threaten multilateralism and sustainable growth, making regional collaboration more vital than ever.

He emphasised ASEAN’s growing economic significance, noting that the bloc, home to nearly 700 million people, is now the fifth-largest economy in the world.

Additionally, he highlighted ASEAN’s central role in global diplomacy, as its mechanisms provide avenues for external partners and major powers to engage on key regional and international issues.

A major focus of Deputy PM Saleumxay’s speech was ASEAN’s Community Vision 2045, which is set to be adopted at the 46th ASEAN Summit in May this year.

Reflecting on Laos’ 2024 ASEAN chairmanship, he highlighted its priorities of enhancing connectivity and resilience. He also expressed support for Malaysia’s 2025 chairmanship agenda, which focuses on inclusivity and sustainability.

He stressed the need for ASEAN to become a future-ready community, leveraging technology and innovation while ensuring no member state is left behind.

The rapid advancement of AI is reshaping industries and societies, making digital transformation a crucial priority for ASEAN’s continued growth, he observed.

Acknowledging the complex geopolitical and economic environment, Deputy PM Saleumxay urged ASEAN leaders to enhance regional cooperation and external partnerships to strengthen the ASEAN Community.

He emphasised that ASEAN’s ability to maintain unity, inclusivity, and resilience will determine its success in navigating global uncertainties.

The Deputy PM expressed confidence that the forum would produce practical recommendations for the effective implementation of ASEAN’s long-term vision, and reaffirmed the bloc’s commitment to building a strong, dynamic, and forward-looking ASEAN for future generations.

With ASEAN at a critical juncture, leaders at the forum reiterated their shared commitment to strengthening regional cooperation and ensuring the bloc’s continued growth and stability in an evolving global landscape. THE VIENTIANE TIMES/ANN