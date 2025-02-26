Safety concerns darken Thailand’s tourism

BANGKOK — Flight cancellations from China to Thailand spiked 94 per cent in January, with Japanese ski resorts and hot springs becoming the preferred choice for the Lunar New Year, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Flights to Thailand in the first two weeks of February dropped significantly compared to the same period last year.

Thailand’s target of drawing up to 9 million Chinese tourists by 2025 is under threat, following a surge in flight cancellations, attributed to safety concerns raised by the kidnapping a Chinese actor in the country, while many Chinese travelers redirected their choice to safer destinations like Japan and Singapore.

Bloomberg’s Eric Zhu noted that safety fears are a significant deterrent for Chinese visitors, overshadowing the measures implemented by Thailand to ensure safety.

He warned that if Thailand does not promptly address safety concerns, even the lower target of 8.8 million Chinese tourists will be difficult to achieve. If the issue persists into 2025, the number of Chinese visitors may struggle to exceed 7.5 million.

Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, President of the Thai Hotel Association, noted that the Thai government and tourism industry should not only focus on curbing scam activities but also expand tourism development beyond well-known spots like Bangkok, Phuket and Chiang Mai.

He observed that many Thai residents prefer destinations in Japan to domestic ones like Phuket. Hence, to regain high-quality travelers, Thailand must enhance its offerings and introduce a wide array of attractions, he noted. — VNA/VNS