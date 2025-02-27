Thailand to introduce tourism tax during upcoming high season

BANGKOK – The tourism tax of 300 baht a person will come into force for foreign tourists by the end of this year, Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong said on Thursday.

He expects the tourism tax scheme to come into effect during Thailand’s high season later in the year, provided the scheme is endorsed via publication in the Royal Gazette in March.

Details of the scheme are not as yet clear, he said, adding that the ministry is working on linking data to the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) to facilitate tax collection. The TDAC will come into force on May 1.

Sorawong explained that foreign travellers arriving by air will be charged 300 baht/person/trip. Those who cross into the country either by land and water will also be charged 300 baht, but would be entitled to enter several times within 30-60 days, he said.

He said the ministry will summarise this issue at a later date to ensure that all foreigners using a passport to visit Thailand will be able to access life and accident insurance.

Sorawong does not expect the tourism tax scheme will cause a decline in foreign arrivals as the tax is low. Several embassies have confirmed that this scheme is a good plan as it will allow travellers to access insurance, he said.

He emphasised that the tourism tax system will be one-stop-service to facilitate travellers.

“The tourist fee may not be a large amount that would put tourists off, but if collection is complicated, it will be inconvenient. Our aim is to make the process as smooth as possible,” he said.

The 300-baht tourism tax was shelved during the previous government led by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin in the hope that revenue from tourism revenue would reach at least 3 trillion baht a year. THE NATION/ANN