Mongolia’s “Eagle Festival-2025” to take place on March 8-9

ULAANBAATAR – The annual “Eagle Festival”, which showcases the unique customs and traditions of nomadic eagle hunting, will be held for the 19th time at the “Chinggis Khaanii Khuree” tourist complex on March 8-9.

The event aims to preserve and pass down the centuries-old heritage of eagle hunting to future generations while attracting visitors to experience this remarkable cultural practice.

A total of 22 eagle hunters from Bayan-Ulgii, Tuv, Selenge, and Arkhangai provinces will participate in the festival, alongside representatives from Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

The festival is organised by the Capital’s Department of Tourism, the “Chinggis Khaanii Khuree” tourist complex, and the “Mongolian Eagle Hunters” association, with support from the Ministry of Environment and Tourism and the Bayan-Ulgii province’s Department of Culture and Arts.

The Eagle Festival is organised in the form of a competition and a race. At the beginning of the event, eagle hunters dressed in national costumes, carrying their eagles on their arms, and marching on horses specially trained for eagle hunting. From here, all elements, including traditional customs and the color design of the attire, are carefully judged and the best eagle hunter with the most beautiful national costumes, horses, and eagle equipment is selected. During this event, Kazakh art performances, clothing sales, and food services will also be organized, and you can visit Kazakh homes to get up close and personal with their unique customs and lifestyle.

The traditional method of taming and hunting birds of prey is called “Shuvuuchlakhui” and this tradition of eagle hunting originated among the nomads of Central Asia 6,000 years ago and has been preserved to this day. As a country that has preserved this tradition, Mongolia was officially registered on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2010. — Go Go Mongolia/ANN