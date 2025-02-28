Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home World

Indonesia discovers new blind cave fish species

February 28, 2025 - 12:32
This freshwater fish is completely blind, with its eyes degenerated into hollow structures covered by skin.
The new species of blind cave fish in Indonesia. — Photo courtesy of Antara

JAKARTA — Indonesia's National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), in collaboration with the Indonesian Speleological Society and the Species Obscura Foundation, have discovered a new species of blind cave fish in Bogor district, West Java.

Speaking to the press on February 27, Kunto Wibowo, a researcher from BRIN's Centre for Biosystematics and Evolution Research, noted that the fish species was found inhabiting the Klapanunggal karst area, leading to its scientific naming as Barbodes klapanunggalensis.

This freshwater fish is completely blind, with its eyes degenerated into hollow structures covered by skin, he said.

He stressed the need for the Government to launch a more stringent protection system for the Klapanunggal karst area, highlighting the urgency of expanding the designated conservation area, which currently covers only 9.96 per cent of the total area.

According to the ZooKeys journal, Indonesia is now home to six endemic blind cave fish species, with Barbodes klapanunggalensis and Barbodes microps found on Java Island. The other four species are endemic to Sulawesi and West Papua. — VNA/VNS 

fishery Indonesia

see also

More on this story

World

Safety concerns darken Thailand’s tourism

Thailand’s target of drawing up to 9 million Chinese tourists by 2025 is under threat, following a surge in flight cancellations, attributed to safety concerns raised by the kidnapping a Chinese actor in the country.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom