Philippine Navy to take delivery in April of first of 2 South Korean-made corvettes

MANILA — The Philippine Navy is expected to receive the delivery of a corvette next month that is set to be the first vessel of its class and the most capable in the fleet.

The future BRP Miguel Malvar (FFG-06), built by South Korea’s HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, is scheduled to arrive in early April, Navy chief Vice Adm. Jose Ma. Ambrosio Ezepeleta told the Inquirer.

Two 3,200-ton corvettes with antiship, antisubmarine and anti-aircraft capabilities are part of a P28-billion deal that the Department of National Defense (DND) signed up with HD Hyundai in 2021.

A sendoff ceremony for the future BRP Miguel Malvar and a ship launch for the upcoming BRP Diego Silang (FFG-07), the second corvette, are set to take place on the same day at the end of the month, Ezpeleta said.

The future BRP Miguel Malvar will undergo comprehensive evaluation prior to the handover, he said. The future BRP Diego Silang, meanwhile, is expected to be delivered by late 2025.

The Malvar-class’ design was derived from HHI’s HDC-3100, but modified to fit the Philippine Navy’s requirements. It has an overall length of 118.4 meters, range of 4,500 nautical miles, a cruising speed of 15 knots, and a top speed of about 25 knots.

HD Hyundai also laid the keel of the first of six offshore patrol vessels (OPV) for the Navy last Feb. 5 at the Ulsan shipyard, marking the start of full production of the ship, according to a video released by HD Hyundai.

The DND signed a P30-billion contract for six OPVs in 2022. Sources said the first OPV is expected to be delivered by early 2026.

HD Hyundai’s OPV offer was based on the HDP-1500 Neo design, with an overall length of 94.4 meters, a displacement of 2,400 tons and a maximum speed of 22 knots.

They are expected to be equipped with 76mm naval guns, autocannons in remote-controlled weapon stations, and a helideck capable of operating helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The same shipbuilder also signed a deal for two 2,600-ton frigates for the Navy worth P16 billion in 2016. — PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ANN