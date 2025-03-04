AI digital textbooks in South Korea off to shaky start as semester begins

SEOUL — As South Korean schools kicked off the new semester on Tuesday, the government's ambitious plan to introduce digital textbooks using artificial intelligence has yet to gain full traction.

The South Korean education ministry revealed that the adoption rate remains at just 33 per cent, with administrative and technical hurdles slowing down implementation.

During a press briefing the same day, an education ministry official stated that as of Friday, the rate of AI digital textbook adoption across schools nationwide stood at 33 per cent, a figure nearly unchanged from the 32.4 per cent reported on February 20.

The ministry acknowledged that finalised figures for each region will be announced once schools complete their administrative procedures.

To fully integrate AI textbooks, schools must complete several steps prior to implementation within the National Education Information System, including registration of selected AI textbooks, inputting class schedules and updating students' academic records.

The administrative processes mean that students and teachers may have to wait one or two weeks additionally before they can actively use the digital materials.

Despite the delays, South Korea's education ministry expects a much smoother process next year, with officials planning to finalise academic operational plans by February and to simplify administrative procedures.

To address potential technical issues, the government has set up a comprehensive response centre, which includes a centralised call centre and a smart inquiry system to monitor and resolve problems in real time.

Meanwhile, acting President and Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok emphasized the importance of ensuring a smooth transition for major education reforms, including the AI digital textbook system, expansion of the all-day “Neulbom School” initiative and adoption of a credit hour system for high schools that would offer students greater autonomy in choosing courses. THE KOREA HERALD/ANN