Malaysia aims to build AI ecosystem

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia is striving to build a strong Artificial Intelligence (AI) ecosystem in the country to promote the development of the semiconductor industry, a senior official has said.

In an interview with the press after the launching ceremony of Malaysia Semiconductor Industry Association AI Nexus (MAIN) in Penang state on March 8, digital minister Gobind Singh Deo said that AI adoption will not only enhance operational efficiency for semiconductor industry players, but also strengthen the country's position as a global leader in the sector.

To be a global AI-driven semiconductor hub, Malaysia must not only adopt AI technologies but also create them, the official said, adding that it’s time for Malaysian semiconductor players to take the lead in AI-driven innovation.

Gobind said the government is committed to supporting businesses in their digital transformation journeys. In December last year, the government established the National AI Office as a central authority to drive the country’s AI agenda.

The office was also established to provide essential support, resources and guidance to help the semiconductor industry harness AI effectively.

The minister said the launch marks a significant milestone in Malaysia’s semiconductor and AI journey, serving as a collaborative platform for semiconductor manufacturers, design companies and ecosystem players to integrate AI into their operations and research efforts. — VNA/VNS