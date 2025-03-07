Shin, Waltz hold talks, reaffirm NK denuclearistion goals

SEOUL – South Korea's National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik held talks on Thursday with his US counterpart Michael Waltz in Washington, where the two reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea.

During the hourlong talks, Shin and Waltz also agreed to work closely to devise and implement policies to counter North Korea in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions, Shin told reporters at a press briefing in Washington on Thursday.

Shin said the National Security Council of Seoul and the White House would work together to lay out pangovernmental efforts by Seoul and Washington in the field of shipbuilding. According to Shin, topics discussed at Thursday's meeting included current hurdles in building, maintaining, repairing or operating US ships in South Korean shipyards.

Regarding the recent remarks by US President Donald Trump, Shin explained that tariffs are barely imposed on US goods under the bilateral Free Trade Agreement. Shin also asked for productive communication and cooperation regarding trade matters between the two countries.

According to Shin, his explanation was met with understanding from Washington.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump said in a speech to a joint session of the US Congress that countries, including South Korea, are unfairly imposing "tremendously higher tariffs (on the US) than we charge them," adding that South Korea's average tariff is four times higher than those of the US.

On Wednesday, the Industry Ministry refuted Trump's claim, explaining that the effective tariff rate on US imports was about 0.79 percent in 2024. The ministry also added that although Korea’s Most Favored Nation tariff rate on World Trade Organization member countries is 13.4 percent -- four times higher than US' 3.3 percent -- the rate does not apply to US goods under the Korea-US FTA.

Shin, however, noted that his talks with Waltz did not touch on the potential renegotiation of a defense cost-sharing deal over US troops' stationed in South Korea, or Trump's complaint that Washington's security treaty with Tokyo is not reciprocal. He also declined to comment on the matter.

It was Shin's first meeting with Waltz. Shin said he had not scheduled his next meeting with Waltz.

In a press release by impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol's office on Friday, Shin and Waltz stressed the Seoul-Washington alliance's role in peace, security and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and at a regional level at their talks.

Shin also met Republican congressmen Sen. Roger Wicker and Sen. Pete Ricketts on the sidelines of his Washington visit. Shin is scheduled to return to South Korea Saturday. THE KOREA HERALD/ANN