Malaysia promotes tourism during Ramadan

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia is preparing for a significant influx of Muslim tourists this Ramadan, expecting between 250,000 and 400,000 visitors drawn by the country’s vibrant Islamic cultural celebrations and religious tourism experiences.

Dr. Wan Muhamad Adam Wan Norudin, President of the Association of Bumiputra Tourism Operators of Malaysia (Bumitra), said Malaysia’s reputation as a top Ramadan destination continues to grow, attracting visitors mainly from Indonesia, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar.

The country is also seeing a rise in tourists from Türkiye, eager to experience unique cultural events like special festivals, concerts, and other activities in Putrajaya.

Many of these Muslim tourists are expected to arrive in the final week of Ramadan, when festive promotions and shopping are in full swing. For Muslim visitors, it’s an opportunity to observe Ramadan in a Muslim-majority country, share meals with the local community, explore bustling Ramadan markets, and participate in prayers.

Between January and November 2024, Malaysia welcomed 4.82 million Muslim tourists, primarily from Indonesia, Brunei, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Kazakhstan.

While Malaysia remains a favoured destination for Muslim travellers, it is now focusing on attracting Chinese Muslim visitors. With a Muslim population of around 100 million, many of whom have yet to visit Malaysia, the country sees significant potential in this market.— VNA/VNS