Thai government pushes for gender equality

BANGKOK — The Thai government will be relentless in its push for gender equality by eliminating gender-biased laws and tackling domestic violence, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has said.

In her speech to mark International Women’s Day, Paetongtarn thanked those who have worked to combat discrimination, shift societal norms, and expand opportunities for Thai women. She expressed her belief that women can assume leadership roles in all fields and achieve their dreams without their gender being an obstacle.

The PM acknowledged challenges persist, including gender-based violence, societal expectations rooted in patriarchy, an emphasis on women's appearance over their capabilities, and domestic violence. She called for collective efforts to make Thailand an inclusive space for all genders.

She went on to say that her government is committed to promoting gender equality in all settings through various policies, including amending discriminatory laws, eradicating domestic violence, extending maternity leave, improving access to quality childcare, and supporting the Thai Women Empowerment Fund.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin, who chairs the National Health Security Office (NHSO), highlighted the role of Thailand's universal healthcare scheme, known as the 30-THB gold card scheme, in ensuring healthcare equality for Thai women. He stressed that breast cancer remains the most prevalent form of cancer among Thai women, adding the NHSO has expanded benefits to cover mammograms and ultrasounds for at-risk women aged 40 and above with a family history of breast cancer.

Democrat Party spokeswoman Janejira Rattanapian emphasised that International Women's Day should drive real and meaningful change rather than serve as a symbolic occasion.

Janejira called for three key changes, namely equal access to leadership positions in politics and workplaces, stronger legal protections against gender-based violence, and economic support for women. — VNA/VNS