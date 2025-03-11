Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home World

Singapore to apply AI in elderly care

March 11, 2025 - 10:23
As Singapore's aging population grows rapidly, projected to reach 25 per cent of the total population by 2030, technology is seen as a key solution to address healthcare workforce shortages.
Care staff in Singapore conduct regular screenings for the elderly in Active Ageing Centres and nursing homes to assess seniors' health and social needs. Photo courtesy of Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital

SINGAPORE — Singapore is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance elderly care, with applications ranging from fall detection devices and hospital monitoring systems to exercise robots in nursing homes.

As the country’s aging population grows rapidly, projected to reach 25 per cent of the total population by 2030, technology is seen as a key solution to address healthcare workforce shortages. AI is expected to assist doctors in managing non-critical conditions, streamline administrative tasks, and support caregivers while promoting elderly independence.

Singapore’s Housing and Development Board (HDB) has introduced home-based AI technology to detect falls and send alerts. However, experts emphasise the need for careful implementation to protect user privacy and autonomy.

Beyond Singapore, US-based Sensi.AI has developed an AI companion system that analyses audio signals to detect potential health issues. With the system already in use by tens of thousands of seniors in the US, the company is now eyeing expansion into Asia.— VNA/VNS

artificial intelligence (AI) Singapore elderly population aging employment urban area

see also

More on this story

World

Philippine senate president eyes local online gambling ban

The Senate President argued that since the same social issues raised against Pogos (offshore gaming operators) could be levelled against Pigos (inland gaming operators), there should be an equal, if not greater, concern about its impact on the local population.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom