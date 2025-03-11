Singapore to apply AI in elderly care

SINGAPORE — Singapore is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance elderly care, with applications ranging from fall detection devices and hospital monitoring systems to exercise robots in nursing homes.

As the country’s aging population grows rapidly, projected to reach 25 per cent of the total population by 2030, technology is seen as a key solution to address healthcare workforce shortages. AI is expected to assist doctors in managing non-critical conditions, streamline administrative tasks, and support caregivers while promoting elderly independence.

Singapore’s Housing and Development Board (HDB) has introduced home-based AI technology to detect falls and send alerts. However, experts emphasise the need for careful implementation to protect user privacy and autonomy.

Beyond Singapore, US-based Sensi.AI has developed an AI companion system that analyses audio signals to detect potential health issues. With the system already in use by tens of thousands of seniors in the US, the company is now eyeing expansion into Asia.— VNA/VNS