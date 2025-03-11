Politics & Law
Home World

Japan fails to secure US tariff exemption, negotiations to continue at working level

March 11, 2025 - 21:18
Japan argued that the Asian country should be exempted from the tariffs as the investments by Japanese companies in the US contribute to the economy and job creation.
Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yoji Muto (right) shakes hands with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in Washington on Monday. — Photo courtesy of the Japanese Ministry of the Economy, Trade and Industry

WASHINGTON — Japanese economy, trade and industry minister Yoji Muto said he has not received a commitment from the US government to exempt Japan from the planned tariffs, following meetings with US economic officials in Washington on Monday.

Muto added that discussions would continue at the working level.

Muto held closed-door meetings with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and National Economic Council Chair Kevin Hassett, who is responsible for economic policy planning and coordination.

Muto said during a press conference after the meetings that, so far, there have not been any decisions made to exclude Japan from the tariffs.

He confirmed that Japan and the US would continue negotiations at the working level regarding tariffs.

In the meetings, the Japanese side argued that Japan should be exempted from the tariffs as the investments by Japanese companies in the US contribute to the economy and job creation.

“I expressed that our country should not be subject to these tariffs,” Muto said. “[The U.S. side] said it acknowledged Japan’s contributions with seriousness.” — THE JAPAN NEWS/ANN

World

Shin, Waltz hold talks, reaffirm NK denuclearistion goals

South Korea's National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik and his US counterpart Michael Waltz Shin and Waltz agreed to work closely to devise and implement policies to counter North Korea in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions, Shin told reporters at a press briefing in Washington on Thursday.
World

Philippine senate president eyes local online gambling ban

The Senate President argued that since the same social issues raised against Pogos (offshore gaming operators) could be levelled against Pigos (inland gaming operators), there should be an equal, if not greater, concern about its impact on the local population.

