Thailand waives re-entry fees for migrant workers during Songkran holiday

March 18, 2025 - 11:01
Migrant workers from Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar who plan to return home during Songkran holidays or at any time between April 1 and May 15 will not need a re-entry permit, the Labour Ministry announced on Tuesday. — The Nation/ANN Photo

BANGKOK — The Thai government has announced a temporary waiver of re-entry permit fees for migrant workers from Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar, allowing them to return home for the Songkran holiday without additional costs.

Karom Polpornklang, Deputy Government Spokesperson, stated that the measure is part of Thailand’s effort to strengthen labour relations with neighboring countries and reduce financial burdens on migrant workers wishing to visit their families during the traditional New Year celebrations. The exemption applies to workers with valid work permits, allowing them to leave and re-enter Thailand without applying for a Re-Entry Permit.

The waiver is effective from April 1 to May 15. Migrant workers who return to Thailand after this period will no longer be eligible for the exemption and will be required to follow the standard re-entry application process.

Karom emphasised that migrant labor is a vital part of the Thai economy. The government aims to provide appropriate benefits and incentives to ensure workers can return with renewed morale, fostering a stable and productive workforce. — VNS

