Rice producers in Japan to increase total cropping area to end supply shortage

TOKYO — Many rice producers plan to raise production volumes by an increase in cropping area this year to cope with the ongoing shortage of rice supply.

The Japanese Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry has announced the total rice cropping area in 2025 will be increased by 23,000ha from the previous year to a total of 1.282 million hectares. Rice produce will be increased in Hokkaido, Niigata Prefecture and 17 other prefectures, a substantial rise from five prefectures in the previous year.

As rice prices, which had remained level for many years, continue to rise, rice farmers have shown a willingness to increase production.

If harvest conditions are comparable to an average year, the total production volume of rice to be harvested in 2025 will likely be 6.91 million tonnes, up 120,000 tonnes from the previous year. This may result in an elimination of the current rice shortage.

The government also plans to increase production volumes of rice for export. The government’s goal is ambitious, aiming to raise the total export volume in 2030 to 350,000 tonnes, which is about an eight-fold increase from 46,000 tonnes in 2024.

If rice supplies in the nation remain low, the government aims to supply this rice to domestic markets instead of as exports.

Some food service companies and retailers have begun using imported rice.

Matsuya Foods Holding Co., an operator of a major gyudon beef rice bowl restaurant chain, switched to using a blend of domestic and imported rice in some of the chain’s restaurants starting in May last year. The company faced difficulties in trying to secure the necessary volume based on domestically produced rice alone.

Yoshinoya Co. has also used a blend of domestically produced and imported rice since Spring 2023.

Among retail companies, Seiyu Co. has sold rice produced in Taiwan (China) since November last year.

Aeon Co. has also suggested the possibility its chain stores will sell rice produced overseas.

A tariff of JPY341 per kilogramme is imposed on rice imported by private companies outside of the government’s import quota. US-made Calrose brand rice is about JPY500 per kilogram, including the tariff.

Compared with Koshihikari brands, sold at JPY900 of per kilogram in Tokyo’s 23 wards in February, the price of Calrose is relatively low. — THE JAPAN NEWS/ANN