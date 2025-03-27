Death toll rises to 26 as nation battles worst-ever wildfires in North Gyeongsang

SEOUL – Wind-fueled wildfires that ravaged the southeastern province of North Gyeongsang have killed at least 26 and injured another 30, as the nation is battling the worst-ever forest fires.

Some 36,000ha of woodland had been burned, official said. It is nearly 13,000ha more than the 23,794ha damaged by the east coast wildfires in 2000, which were the worst in national history.

About 37,000 people have been displaced, including 29,911 in the Uiseong and Andong areas in North Gyeongsang Province.

Earlier in the day, acting President Han Duck-soo instructed acting Interior Minister Ko Ki-dong to reside in North Gyeongsang Province and oversee relief efforts for wildfire victims until the blazes are brought under control.

"It is worrying that many of the victims are senior citizens, including patients at nursing hospitals," Han said.

"Please personally take care of the victims' health and safety on the ground and activate an efficient support system so that the wildfire-extinguishing personnel and volunteer workers do not burn out," Han said.

In North Gyeongsang Province, authorities resumed efforts to limit the spread of wildfires.

Forestry officials began deploying helicopters, fire trucks and firefighting personnel at 6:30 a.m. to battle the blaze that began in Uiseong County, about 180 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Saturday and has rapidly spread due to strong winds.

Some 5mm of rain was expected to fall in North Gyeongsang Province, according to weather officials.

The wildfires in the province are presumed to have killed 21 people, including four in Andong, home to Hahoe Folk Village -- a UNESCO World Heritage Site -- and eight in Yeongdeok County.

The wildfires near Hahoe Folk Village and Byeongsan Seowon Confucian Academy, another UNESCO World Heritage Site in Andong, showed signs of easing overnight.

A forestry official said helicopters were on standby to deploy to the area but noted it would be difficult for deployment in the morning due to weather conditions. YONHAP