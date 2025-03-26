Laos hit by hazardous air pollution levels

VIENTIANE — Air quality in Laos has worsened, with PM 2.5 particles reaching hazardous levels, affecting cities across the country, the Lao Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment reported on March 25.

The air quality index in the northern province of Xayaboury has reached a hazardous level, with PM 2.5 concentration hitting 284 micrograms per cu.m, exceeding the safety threshold of 50 micrograms per cu.m, the ministry said.

The capital city of Vientiane, and the provinces of Xieng Khuang and Sekong also saw PM 2.5 levels surpassing 260 micrograms per cu.m, reaching hazardous levels.

PM 2.5, the fine particulate matter that causes smog, is an air pollutant containing tiny particles with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres.

With their extremely small size and harmful components, these particles can lodge in the lungs and enter blood vessels, leading to respiratory and cardiovascular disease. — VNS