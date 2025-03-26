Singaporean man caught with 140 videos and 1,770 pictures showing child porn gets jail, caning

SINGAPORE – A man used his mobile phone to secretly record upskirt videos of multiple victims in public, and the police found child pornography in his possession when he was arrested in July 2021.

Alfred Ee Sung Chong’s electronic devices, including his computer, contained 140 videos and 1,770 pictures of children in either sexual poses or engaging in sexual activities.

On March 25, the 32-year-old Singaporean was sentenced to two years’ jail and ordered to receive three strokes of the cane.

He pleaded guilty to one count each of voyeurism, insulting a woman’s modesty and being in possession of child abuse material.

Ee started his crime spree in June 2019 when he used his mobile phone to record a video of an unidentified victim’s undergarment.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Magdalene Huang said he committed this offence on an escalator at an unidentified MRT station.

He struck again in October that year when he used the device to record a video showing a woman’s exposed buttocks underneath her shorts while they were in an MRT train.

Between August 2020 and January 2021, Ee used his mobile phone to record videos showing the buttocks or genital regions of six unidentified people at places including escalators.

Court documents did not disclose what happened next, but the police were alerted on July 17, 2021.

Officers trawled through footage taken from CCTV cameras and arrested him 10 days later.

They seized his electronic devices and found that they contained child pornography.

Ee told investigators that he downloaded such material from the internet and the dark web for his own pleasure.

His bail was set at $20,000 on March 25 and he is expected to begin serving his sentence on April 11. THE STRAITS TIMES/ANN