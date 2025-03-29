UNCTAD commends Việt Nam’s contributions to global trade, development

NEW YORK — A dialogue between the Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and member states of the Group of 77 (G77) and China was held in New York on March 28 to discuss current challenges in international trade and development, during which the Secretary-General described Việt Nam as a model of transformation through trade.

In her opening remarks, UNCTAD Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan highlighted that global trade reached a record US$33 trillion in 2024, with developing nations growing faster than the global average. However, she cautioned that emerging trends such as trade tensions, tariff barriers, and declining investment pose risks to the most vulnerable economies.

Grynspan emphasised that while multilateralism faces difficulties, it remains the only viable tool to overcome global challenges.

On the occasion, she expressed her thanks for Việt Nam’s commitment to hosting the 16th UNCTAD Ministerial Conference this year, and described the country as a model of transformation through trade and an inspiration to the world.

G77 member states welcomed Việt Nam’s role as host and expressed confidence in the conference’s success.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Việt Nam’s Permanent Representative to the UN, echoed UNCTAD’s concerns about escalating trade wars and retaliatory measures, which threaten global economic stability and sustainable development. He warned that disruptions caused by tariffs, protectionist policies, and trade conflicts could significantly hinder growth.

Ambassador Giang stressed that addressing these challenges requires a comprehensive and multilateral approach.

He identified three key factors for the future of global trade, including strengthening international cooperation, countering protectionism, and advancing a fair and inclusive multilateral trading system.

He also thanked G77 countries for supporting Việt Nam’s role as host of the UNCTAD’s 16th Ministerial Conference and wished for the active participation to ensure its success. — VNA/VNS