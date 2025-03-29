Vietnamese military to send 79 personnel to Myanmar to aid earthquake response

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's People's Army is preparing to deploy a relief force to Myanmar to assist in earthquake recovery efforts, the General Staff said on Saturday.

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck central Myanmar on March 28, triggering at least 10 aftershocks ranging from magnitude 2.8 to 7.5. Thousands of people have been killed or injured in the disaster.

China, India, Russia, and Malaysia have already dispatched aid teams to Myanmar.

Việt Nam's Minister of National Defence has instructed the General Staff to assemble a relief force, pending approval from national authorities, to assist Myanmar in mitigating the disaster’s impact.

The Search and Rescue Department, in coordination with relevant agencies, has outlined a deployment plan involving 79 military personnel, including command staff, communications teams, search-and-rescue forces, military dog handlers, and military medicine staff.

Colonel Phạm Hải Châu, deputy director of the department, will lead the mission.

The team’s equipment will be carefully selected to ensure efficiency, drawing from Việt Nam's experience in earthquake relief operations in Turkey in 2023.

The deployment is expected to commence on March 30.

The General Department of Logistics and Technical Services, along with the Military Personnel Department, is preparing transportation and supply chains for the mission, ensuring adequate logistical and technical support for the team. The Foreign Relations Department is coordinating travel arrangements with the Air Defence-Air Force Service and commercial airlines to transport personnel, equipment, and relief goods to the disaster zone in Myanmar.

Senior Lieutenant General Huỳnh Chiến Thắng, Deputy Chief of the General Staff, stressed that Việt Nam's participation underscores the country’s commitment to international humanitarian efforts and highlights the professionalism and responsibility of the People’s Army in global cooperation.

He urged agencies to expedite necessary procedures, particularly in transport logistics, relief supplies, and safety measures, to facilitate a swift deployment.

Drawing on their experience in Turkey, Việt Nam's military units are fully prepared to mobilise immediately upon receiving the final go-ahead, officials said. — VNS