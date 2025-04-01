Gov’t says visa policy needs improvements to attract foreigners

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Monday chaired a Government Steering Committee meeting, focusing on preferential visa policies for certain groups and the process for overseas Vietnamese to regain their citizenship.

During the meeting, the Government Steering Committee emphasised that Việt Nam's visa policy still needs further improvements to support economic and social development, promote tourism and attract foreign investors and experts across various fields to Việt Nam.

The committee also suggested facilitating the process for overseas Vietnamese who wish to restore their citizenship. This reflects the Party and State’s commitment to overseas Vietnamese, meets their aspirations and helps harness the significant contributions of the Vietnamese diaspora to national development and defence.

In his concluding remarks, PM Chính stressed the importance of expanding visa exemptions, enhancing visa policies and revising nationality regulations to align with the current situation.

He highlighted the need to institutionalise and concretise the Party’s directives into state policies and laws.

The Prime Minister instructed relevant agencies to gather feedback, conduct research and propose amendments and improvements to the regulations and policies, which will then be submitted to the appropriate authorities for review and decision making.

The current Vietnamese Nationality Law clearly outlines the cases in which former Vietnamese nationals may be considered for reinstatement of their Vietnamese citizenship. These cases include applying for repatriation to Việt Nam, having a spouse, biological parent, or child who is a Vietnamese citizen, making significant contributions to the development and defence of Việt Nam, providing benefits to Việt Nam, investing in Việt Nam or having renounced Vietnamese nationality to acquire foreign citizenship, but ultimately failing to obtain it. — VNS