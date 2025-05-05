Southern reformed opera affirms its position in HCM City

HCM CITY — Over the past 50 years of development, cải lương (Southern reformed opera) in HCM City has demonstrated that it is a valuable and integral traditional art form in Việt Nam’s cultural landscape.

The Southern reformed opera is one of the traditional art forms of great significance in the country’s cultural and artistic heritage.

To celebrate the nation's 50 years of reunification, the HCM City Stage Artists’ Association has compiled a research publication titled The HCM City Cải Lương Stage from 1975 to 2025.

This book features insightful essays by researchers, artists, critics, and journalists on cải lương, a genre considered a cultural specialty of southern Việt Nam.

Right after the liberation of the South on April 30, 1975, the new administration identified culture and arts, including cải lương, as a vital front in building a new society.

Cultural policies have been concretised through several authorities' resolutions and directives on building and developing Vietnamese culture and people to meet the needs of sustainable national development. These laid a legal and spiritual foundation for cải lương to continue evolving sustainably.

In The HCM City Cải Lương Stage from 1975 to 2025, the authors analyse numerous thought-provoking plays such as Queen Mother Dương Vân Nga, Heart of the Sea, The Jewel of Côn Sơn, Vietnamese Bird on Southern Branch, People of the Outskirts, The War Drum of Mê Linh, and more.

These performances not only portray vivid social realities but also convey revolutionary ideals, moral values, and patriotism.

Over the last 50 years, HCM City's cải lương has achieved significant accomplishments, notably in cultivating talented artists, with many honoured with the titles of People's Artist and Meritorious Artist.

Celebrated artists like People's Artist Trọng Phúc, People's Artist Thanh Ngân, People's Artist Quế Trân, and Meritorious Artist Võ Minh Lâm have continued the legacy while embracing innovation to bring cải lương closer to young audiences.

Since 1975, cải lương scriptwriters in HCM City have also gained recognition for their outstanding work. Notable writers include Lê Duy Hạnh, Đức Hiền, Đăng Minh, Hoàng Song Việt, Võ Tử Uyên, and Phạm Văn Đằng, whose contributions are prominently featured in the book.

Valuable resources

The HCM City Cải Lương Stage from 1975 to 2025 was created by respected figures in the field, including People's Artist Trần Minh Ngọc, People's Artist Trần Ngọc Giàu, Meritorious Artist Ca Lê Hồng, Huỳnh Quốc Thắng (PhD), Mai Mỹ Duyên (PhD), director Tôn Thất Cần, and director Thanh Hiệp.

“This is a passionate project by the HCM City Stage Artists Association. The current edition offers essential documentation and writings on cải lương from 1975 to the present. The association plans to continue gathering and updating materials in future reprints,” said Giàu.

In addition to over 50 articles, the book includes an appendix with more than 200 colour and black-and-white photos of artists, directors, designers, writers, and musicians who have long been dedicated to cải lương.

The book contains rare information on awards such as the Trần Hữu Trang Award (1991–2012), the Golden Bell Award, and the Golden Rice Ear Award; production activities, audience segmentation, and the impact of cải lương video formats.

It also addresses expert discussions held by the HCM City Stage Artists Association, including The HCM City Cải Lương Stage 1975–2025 and Literary Elements in Cải Lương from 1975 to Present.

“The book highlights a core truth: From its roots as a folk art form of Southern Việt Nam, cải lương in HCM City has evolved into a living heritage that embodies national identity while flexibly adapting to the modern era," artist Hồng remarked. — VNS