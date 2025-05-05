VN movies earn big at box office during national holiday

HCM CITY — Two Vietnamese movies have earned big at the box office during the holiday to mark the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025) and International Labour Day (May 1).

According to Box Office Vietnam – an independent box office monitoring unit, film producer and director Lý Hải’s latest drama Lật Mặt 8: Vòng Tay Nắng (Face Off 8: Embrace of Light) earned more than VNĐ124 billion (US$4.77 million) eight days after its release on April 27.

The film reflects differences in perspective among generations, conveying heartfelt messages of love in the family.

A talented student with a gift for music wants to pursue his music career, but others strongly oppose his dream. He then joins his friends to form a band and seek ways to shine.

The film features Đoàn Thế Vinh, Long Đẹp Trai and People’s Artist Kim Phương.

Hải was a well-known singer in the 1990s for his pop songs. He started making films in 2010 and has achieved great success with his series Lật Mặt, which consists of seven movies, earning a total of VNĐ1.26 trillion ($48.6 million).

Of them, the movie Lật Mặt 7: Một Điều Ước (Face Off 7: One Wish), released last year, raked in VNĐ482 billion ($18.57 million), becoming his highest-grossing production.

Meanwhile, Thám Tử Kiên – Kỳ Án Không Đầu (Detective Kiên – the Headless Horror), a period mystery movie by Vietnamese American director Victor Vũ, reached over VNĐ108 billion (US$4,16 million) since it was released on April 30.

The figure also includes ticket sales for sneak shows on April 25, 26 and 27.

The movie, which is inspired by Hồ Oán Hận (Resentment Lake), a detective story by writer Hồng Thái, is Vũ’s 18th production to celebrate his 20 years in the industry.

The work is set under the Nguyễn Dynasty in the 19th century. It revolves around detective Kiên, who is called to investigate a mysterious disappearance at a haunted village. The missing person is Nga, the niece of Hai Mẫn.

The characters Kiên, played by Quốc Huy, and Hai Mẫn, played by Đinh Ngọc Diệp, were featured in Vũ’s movie Người Vợ Cuối Cùng (The Last Wife) released in 2023.

Huy and Diệp continue to perform in Thám Tử Kiên – Kỳ Án Không Đầu, along with young faces Minh Anh and Anh Phạm.

Vũ, a graduate of Loyola Marymount University in the US, is known for the films Scandal and Thiên Mệnh Anh Hùng (Blood Letter) released in 2012, Tôi Thấy Hoa Vàng Trên Cỏ Xanh (Yellow Flowers on the Green Grass) in 2015, and Mắt Biếc (Dreamy Eyes) in 2019.

His blockbusters Tôi Thấy Hoa Vàng Trên Cỏ Xanh and Mắt Biếc were selected by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism as the Vietnamese entries for the Best International Feature Film at the Academy Awards in 2017 and 2020.

Both films are adapted from novels with the same names by best-selling author Nguyễn Nhật Ánh.

In 2022, Vũ released his TV thriller series called Trại Hoa Đỏ (Red Flowers Farm) in collaboration with American director of photography Dominic Pereira and composer-music producer Garrett Crosby.

Both movies Lật Mặt 8: Vòng Tay Nắng and Thám Tử Kiên – Kỳ Án Không Đầu are still available at cinemas nationwide. – VNS