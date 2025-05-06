Violinist Simone Porter makes debut in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — American violinist Simone Porter will perform at a concert at Hồ Gươm Opera House for the first time on May 9.

Porter is widely praised for her intensity, intelligence and poetic sensibility. Regarded as a true artist of her generation, she brings a fresh voice to Scottish Fantasy.

The piece by Max Bruch stands as one of the most poetic works in the violin repertoire. Composed in 1880, the piece bridges the worlds of Romantic concert music and folk tradition, blending virtuosity with heartfelt expression.

Porter has been recognised as an emerging artist of impassioned energy, and full of interpretive integrity. In the past few years she has debuted with the New York Philharmonic, the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Los Angeles Philharmonic and with a number of renowned conductors, including Stéphane Denève, Gustavo Dudamel, Yannick Nézet-Séguin and Nicholas McGegan.

The concert will be a journey through rich sound worlds Vietnamese, Scottish and Finnish.

Vietnamese composer Đặng Hữu Phúc's Four Symphonic Pictures will open the concert. It is composed as a suite of orchestral vignettes. This work can be thought of as a musical 'gallery', where each movement serves as a self-contained tableau.

Some movements evoke sweeping natural landscapes, others pay homage to Vietnamese folk life, religious rituals or poetic states of emotion.

Phúc does not provide a literal programme, instead inviting listeners to interpret the work through their own inner imagery and feelings.

Phúc, one of Việt Nam’s most distinguished composers and renowned for his film scores, plays a key figure in the country’s cultural renaissance. He is also a master at weaving the sounds of Vietnamese traditional music into the western classical idiom.

His work often explores the meeting point of heritage and innovation, of memory and imagination, resulting in music that feels both deeply rooted and unmistakably modern.

The concert will close with Jean Sibelius's Symphony No.1 which is a cornerstone of early 20th-century symphonic literature and a striking declaration of artistic identity.

The concert will begin at 8pm. Tickets from VNĐ300,000 (US$11,55), with a discounts for students.

For free delivery of tickets call 0965 765 946 (Vietnamese speaking) - 0913 489 858 (English speaking). — VNS