Discovering the majestic tea forest in the Central Highlands

ĐẮK NÔNG — Nestled at the pinnacle of Tà Đùng Mountain in Đắk Nông Province lies a breathtaking expanse of ancient tea trees, a hidden gem boasting around 28,000 plants spread across 300ha.

Director of Tà Đùng National Park Khương Thanh Long said that this remarkable population of age-old tea trees, some over one century old, flourishes in the unique ecosystem of the park. Currently, local authorities are embarking on an ambitious research project titled 'Indigenous Tea Species in Tà Đùng National Park' to further explore this botanical wonder.

The discovery of these ancient giants dates back about 20 years, when long-time forest dwellers stumbled upon several colossal tea trees. At the time, they were unaware of the vast number of tea trees hidden in the forest.

Long said: "Today, we’ve confirmed that this tea population spans a striking 300ha, with trees soaring up to 25m tall and measuring 40cm in diameter. Many of these trees are incredibly old, with numerous specimens exceeding 100 years of age."

In the past, limited funding hindered comprehensive surveys, leaving the true scale of this tea population unknown. During explorations, people often sampled the tea leaves and discovered that while the tea from Tà Đùng has a more pronounced bitterness compared to regular varieties, it still offers a delightful, complex flavour that tea lovers cherish.

Tà Đùng National Park is a sprawling sanctuary, covering over 20,000ha and reaching heights of nearly 2,000m above sea level. It boasts an astonishing diversity of flora, with more than 1,400 plant species, including 89 endangered varieties and 59 listed in the Vietnamese Red Book.

Wildlife flourishes here too, with approximately 650 animal species, including 70 rare and endangered creatures, with 61 included in the Vietnamese Red Book.

Remarkably, the park features nearly 6,000ha of water surface dotted with numerous islands, reminiscent of a Central Highlands version of Hạ Long Bay.

With its refreshing climate and rich cultural tapestry, Tà Đùng National Park stands as an alluring destination for adventurers eager to immerse themselves in the wonders of nature. VNS