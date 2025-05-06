Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Discover northwest Việt Nam’s soul: Điện Biên readies for festival of culture

May 06, 2025 - 09:39
Get ready for a celebration of culture and heritage as Điện Biên prepares to host its inaugural Essence of the Northwest festival, showcasing the rich traditions and stunning beauty of Việt Nam’s northwest region this September!

 

The beauty of highland girls and traditional textiles are featured in the travel photo exhibition themed 'Colours of the Northwest'. — Photo Trần Hương

ĐIỆN BIÊN — In a significant cultural milestone, Điện Biên Province will hold its inaugural Tinh hoa Tây Bắc (Essence of the Northwest) festival in Điện Biên Phủ City during the National Day holiday on September 2. This marks the first time the province is hosting a large-scale cultural and tourism event of regional and international scope.

According to the Điện Biên Provincial People's Committee, the festival will span three days and feature the participation of numerous Vietnamese localities and international art troupes.

In addition to eight provinces from the expanded northwest region and HCM City, international participants will include representatives from Northern Lao provinces, Pu'er City in China’s Yunnan Province, Saint Petersburg (Russia) and Chiang Mai Province (Thailand), along with delegates from several embassies based in Hà Nội.

The event will showcase a vibrant array of cultural and tourism activities. Highlights include a street carnival titled 'Essence of the Northwest', an artistic programme featuring both domestic and international performers, a photography exhibition themed 'Colours of the Northwest', traditional music and dance performances and a Northwest culinary showcase.

The festival is expected to become a signature cultural and tourism event that promotes the natural beauty, cultural heritage and tourism potential of Điện Biên Province and the broader northwest region to both domestic and international visitors.

Organisers hope the event will foster cultural exchange, enhance tourism cooperation among local and international partners and help Điện Biên reach its target of welcoming approximately 1.5 million tourists this year. — VNS

 

