Friends gather for joint artwork display in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — A group of artists from Hà Nội, HCM City and Huế have come together to display their new works with their own unique style and choice of materials at Việt Nam National Museum of Fine Arts.

The exhibition Friends features eight artists including couple Trần Đình Khương and Đoàn Thúy Hạnh, Nguyễn Ngọc Anh, Phạm Hoàng Anh, Nguyễn Thị Anh Mi, Đinh Ngọc Thắng, Trần Anh Huy and the youngest Trần Đình Long Vân.

The artists are both friends and colleagues, united in their desire to create art in the new century, according to fine art critic Lương Xuân Đoàn.

“They choose their own path in twists and turns of modern life which is no longer like the old days,” said Đoàn. “They have been making visual and aesthetic shifts for anyone.”

Born in 2000, Vân is a talented multimedia artist with a deep passion for human connection, which is at the core of his work. He uses a variety of mediums such as watercolours, oils and lacquer to create unique images, demonstrating his understanding of the characteristics and strengths of each medium.

Vân completed his study at the Dun Laoghaire Institute of Art, Design and Technology in Ireland. He is currently pursuing a Master of Arts in Collaborative Arts Studies in Ireland, so living both there and in Việt Nam, has shaped Vân’s unique cultural background, which is clearly reflected in his art.

In his works, he metaphorises his inner experience of adapting to a new culture and his desire to connect and harmonise with others. Through the interweaving of vibrant colours, he presents abstract, diverse yet connected images that evoke contemplation.

Couple Khương and Hạnh have created an artistic 'duet' based on traditional sơn mài (lacquer) materials with a solid technical foundation and expertise. The unique combination of traditional sơn mài techniques, with modern painting styles, they capture the gentleness and kind beauty of the Vietnamese people.

The image of fish in Khương's paintings is not only a cultural symbol, but also a messenger representing the will and effort to overcome one’s own limits, reflecting the depth of Vietnamese consciousness. Meanwhile, Hạnh chooses the theme of portraits of children and flowers. She uses the sơn mài technique expressing bright colours and the range of light and dark in her works. The technique helps her to vividly express the world of children and nature, bringing a sense of serenity and purity.

Huế-native Mi is a prominent artist working in silk. With the series entitled 'Paper Birds' at the exhibition, Mi uses silk painting techniques matched to heightened personal creativity, creating a unique style.

From HCM City, Thắng has put together a series of oil-on-canvas paintings with theme Young Women and the Beauty of Spring at the exhibition. With a steady brushstroke and the skill of creating harmonies of bright and vibrant colours, viewers will be drawn in emotionally by the paintings, which have a deep visual effect.

The exhibition highlights Hà Nội-themed paintings by Huế artist Huy. His paintings feature ancient and beauty of the thousand-year-old cultural heritage of Văn Miếu Temple, Chùa Một Cột or Ô Quan Chưởng – one of Hà Nội’s old city gates.

The exhibition runs until May 13 at 66 Nguyễn Thái Học Street. — VNS