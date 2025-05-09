Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Nhật Bình long dress – Việt Nam's cultural ambassador in US

May 09, 2025 - 10:49
The áo dài Nhật Bình, a type of court dress from the Nguyễn Dynasty (1802-1945), part of a special collection by designer Cao Minh Tien, at an exhibition in Washington, DC. VNA Photo

WASHINGTON DC — The Vietnamese Embassy in the US has showcased the áo dài Nhật Bình, a type of court dress from the Nguyễn Dynasty (1802-1945), part of a special collection by designer Cao Minh Tiến, at an exhibition in Washington, DC.

The event, from May 5 to 10, saw the presence of Ambassador Nguyễn Quốc Dũng and his spouse Trần Thị Bích Vân, alongside with ambassadors and representatives from more than 50 countries, as well as former officials, business leaders, designers, and fashion industry artists.

The event serves not only as an artistic platform but also as a cultural exchange, bringing together diplomats, politicians, designers, and fashion enthusiasts in a space where cultural identity and global peace messages converge.

The exhibition features traditional attire from various countries, including garments previously worn by the spouses of world leaders at key events.

The áo dài Nhật Bình drew particular attention from guests for its cultural significance and its unique blend of tradition and modernity, crafted from Vietnamese raw silk and traditional silk materials.

Originating in Huế imperial city, the Nhật Bình costume stands as a symbol of Việt Nam’s royal heritage. In 1807, under King Gia Long, it was officially recognised as formal court attire and remained in use throughout the Nguyễn Dynasty.

More than a symbol of traditional beauty, it represented social stability and prestige. Inspired by its elegance, designer Tiến infused the royal motifs and patterns of the Nhật Bình with a youthful, modern arrangement, offering a refreshed perspective on Vietnamese heritage. — VNA/VNS

