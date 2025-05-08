Vietnam Festival to take place in Japan

TOKYO – A press conference was held in Tokyo on May 8 to announce the upcoming Vietnam Festival, scheduled for May 31 and June 1 at Yoyogi Park.

At the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Phạm Quang Hiệu, co-chair of the organising committee, highlighted the festival’s rich history, noting that with 17 editions to date, it has become a signature cultural exchange event. The festival at the Yoyogi Park is eagerly anticipated each year by both Japanese attendees and the Vietnamese community in Japan.

He highlighted that the festival is not only an opportunity for overseas Vietnamese to reconnect with their roots, but also serves as an important bridge bringing Vietnamese culture closer to the Japanese public.

The diplomat particularly underscored the role of people-to-people exchanges as a vital pillar of the two nations’ Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World.

This year’s programme will feature performances by young Vietnamese artists, traditional water puppetry, an áo dài (Vietnamese traditional long dress) showcase, and authentic Vietnamese cuisine.

Japanese lawmaker Aoyagi Yoichiro, who is also a co-chair of the organising committee, described the Vietnam Festival as the largest Vietnamese cultural event in Japan.

He underlined its growing role as a comprehensive platform to further deepen bilateral relations across multiple sectors, including economy, tourism, culture, and people-to-people exchange.

The organisers expect approximately 130 booths and an estimated attendance of 180,000 visitors during the two-day festival. VNA/VNS