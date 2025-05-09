Lào Cai's ambitious investment in ecotourism: 18 new resort sites set to transform landscape

LÀO CAI The People's Committee [Administration] of Lào Cai Province has unveiled an exciting new initiative to develop 18 ecotourism and resort sites that promise to reshape the region's tourism landscape.

This ambitious project, part of a broader Ecotourism, Resort and Entertainment initiative, is spearheaded by the Sa Pa Town Protection Forest Management Board, the Lào Cai City Protection Forest Management Board and the Hoàng Liên Văn Bàn Nature Reserve.

Spanning nearly 49,000ha, this project represents an investment of over VNĐ2.8 trillion (US$109 million) and aims to harness the ecological wealth and cultural richness of the area.

By promoting the multi-functional values of the upstream protection forests, the initiative seeks to attract investment, bolster tourism, and drive economic development, all while ensuring sustainable revenue for forest management and biodiversity conservation.

In Sa Pa, the project is set to cover approximately 16,000ha, with a goal of enticing at least five investors to capitalise on the area's stunning natural environment.

With nine carefully selected locations such as Đồi Thông, Đồi Ly, Suối Để and Núi Hàm Rồng, planned for ecological and resort development, Sa Pa aims to welcome 50,000 to 100,000 visitors each year.

Notably, over 28 per cent of these visitors are expected to stay overnight, generating around VNĐ780 billion in tourism revenue and creating jobs for approximately 800 workers.

The project also prioritises maintaining a robust influx of traditional international visitors from Western Europe and Australia, while expanding into northeast Asia and ASEAN markets. Additionally, there are plans to explore new markets in North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Eastern Europe.

Domestically, Sa Pa will focus on attracting tourists from major cities like Hà Nội, Hồ Chí Minh and Đà Nẵng, and provinces in the Red River Delta.

The Hoàng Liên Văn Bàn Nature Reserve is set to become an attractive eco-tourism destination, with three planned sites: Khau Co Pass, Sinh Cha Pao, and Nam Kang Ho Tao.

Covering an area of 24,718ha, these sites aim to draw at least 10,000 visitors a year, with over 30 per cent expected to stay overnight. The anticipated revenue from eco-tourism activities here is estimated at VNĐ10 billion, providing jobs for over 300 workers in the process.

Lào Cai City is not left behind, with six ecotourism and resort destinations planned across 8,198ha of forested land. Sites like Nhạc Sơn Hill and Bắc Cường Cultural Park are designed to attract around 10,000 tourists each year, generating about VNĐ6 billion in revenue and creating jobs for over 250 local workers.

The 18 planned destinations will offer a variety of tourism experiences, including ecotourism, adventure sports, community-based tourism, and scientific research. All activities will adhere to stringent environmental protection regulations, ensuring a safe and sustainable tourism environment. VNS