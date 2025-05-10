Shakyamuni Buddha’s sacred Śarīra enshrined in Bà Đen Mountain

TÂY NINH – Over 2,000 domestic and international delegates gathered at the Bà Đen Mountain National Tourist Site in the southern province of Tây Ninh on May 8 to conduct a sacred ceremony to enshrine the sacred Śarīra of Shakyamuni Buddha and pray for world peace as part of the UN Day of Vesak Celebrations (Vesak 2025).

Vũ Hoài Bắc, Head of the Government Committee for Religious Affairs, and representatives from the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation attended the event.

The Buddha’s sacred Śarīra is enshrined at the Buddhist exhibition centre within the tourist site from May 8 to 13, allowing Buddhist followers and the public to pay their respects during the Vesak celebrations.

According to Nguyễn Hồng Thanh, Acting Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, Tây Ninh is the land rich in cultural traditions and diverse beliefs, with Buddhism playing an important role in the spiritual life of local residents. Bà Đen Mountain, the highest peak in southern Việt Nam, at 986 metres, is associated with the legend of Linh Sơn Thánh Mẫu (Linh Sơn Holy Mother) and has long been a pilgrimage destination, drawing millions of Buddhist followers and visitors each year.

Most Venerable Maha Veth Masenay, Standing Vice President of the Buddhist Fellowship Organisation of Laos, expressed his joy at witnessing the Buddha's sacred Śarīra at Bà Đen Mountain. He said it was a great honour for the Lao delegation, as the enshrinement of Shakyamuni Buddha's Śarīra holds great significance for monks and Buddhist followers.

The presence of the Śarīra in Việt Nam during the Vesak celebrations not only brings spiritual blessings but also contributes to promoting lasting peace, as well as sustainable political and economic development in the region and the world, he said.

Most Venerable Thích Thanh Nhiễu, Standing Vice President of the Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)'s Executive Council, noted that the candle-lighting and lantern-offering ceremony for world peace reflects Buddhism’s global mission — not only preserving spiritual traditions but also actively contributing to international dialogues on peace, human rights, and sustainable development.

Nguyễn Lâm Nhi Thùy, Deputy General Director of Sun Group in the southern region, said bringing Shakyamuni Buddha’s sacred Śarīra from India to Bà Đen Mountain offers an opportunity to introduce Tây Ninh which is home to magnificent spiritual landmarks that are drawing domestic and international visitors.

On the occasion, the delegates planted 108 Bodhi trees provined from the sacred Bodh Gaya tree in India.

Vesak 2025 opened on May 6 and wrapped up on May 8 at the Việt Nam Buddhist Academy in HCM City, with the participation of over 2,700 delegates, including 1,250 foreigners. The event was expected to boost tourism and economic investment in Việt Nam, and position the country as a prime destination for international tourists. - VNA/VNS