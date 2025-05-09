Ancient shipwreck in Hội An reflects maritime legacy of Southeast Asia

QUẢNG NAM – A recently uncovered shipwreck off the coast of Thịnh Mỹ coast in Hội An city's Cẩm An ward, the central province of Quảng Nam, has been identified as bearing characteristics of traditional Southeast Asian ship design, following initial surveys conducted after it was partially exposed by waves on December 26, 2023.

The Hội An Centre for Cultural Heritage Management and Preservation, in coordination with the University of Social Sciences and Humanities, under the Việt Nam National University, HCM City and the Quảng Nam Museum, carried out a preliminary study and sampling at the site. The findings will inform evaluations of the vessel’s cultural significance and the development of suitable preservation plans.

Initial analyses revealed the vessel was constructed using Lagerstroemia (mountain crape myrtle), Hopea spp. (giam), and Pinus spp. (pine), types of wood commonly found in traditional Southeast Asian shipbuilding.

Director of the Hội An Centre for Cultural Heritage Management and Preservation Phạm Ngọc Phú noted that more than 20 shipwrecks found in the East Sea have been classified as traditional or hybrid vessels dating from the 14th to 16th centuries. The Cảm An wreck likely falls within this same historical period, representing the East Sea style that blends native Southeast Asian maritime craftsmanship.

The discovery is regarded as a significant archaeological breakthrough, shedding light on the maritime and commercial history of Hội An and the broader Vietnamese coastline. It also enhances the cultural heritage of Hội An, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and underscores Việt Nam’s rich legacy of seafaring and trade. — VNA/VNS