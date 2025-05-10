Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Plastic dinosaur

May 10, 2025 - 11:42
Japanese artist Fuji Hiroshi has turned over 50,000 discarded toys into stunning pieces of art, highlighting the importance of reducing plastic waste. This is all part of the Plastic Dinoland exhibition, open daily until June 1.

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Writing for relaxation

In today’s digital age, handwriting may seem less important. Yet, many people are enrolling in handwriting training courses to perfect their skills as a way to relax and slow down in a busy world. Let’s take a closer look at one of these classes with Việt Nam News reporters!

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom