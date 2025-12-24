Việt Nam – China relations reach “unprecedented height”, enter new development phase: Chinese scholar

BEIJING — Việt Nam – China relations are maintaining strong and comprehensive momentum and have reached an “unprecedented height” while entering a new phase of development with prospects for broader and deeper cooperation, said Professor Wang Yong, Director of the Centre for International Political Economy at Peking University.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency correspondent in China, Wang said that since the start of 2025, the two countries have carried out a wide range of activities to mark the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, including the high-level visits and exchanges, as well as cooperation initiatives between the two sides' ministries, sectors and localities.

He noted the high frequency of contacts at various levels reflects the strong impetus behind bilateral ties and demonstrates that overall relations are being promoted in a highly positive and substantive manner.

One of the most notable recent highlights in Việt Nam – China relations, according to the scholar, is the sharp increase in people-to-people exchanges. Cultural interactions, economic cooperation, and connectivity between their business communities, localities, and educational and research institutions have become increasingly frequent and in-depth, he said.

Wang stressed that the close bonds between the peoples of Việt Nam and China, likened to those of close neighbours, constitute a vital socio-cultural foundation for the stable and sustainable development of bilateral relations.

Assessing economic cooperation, he observed that Việt Nam and China have a high degree of complementarity in trade and investment structures, providing favourable conditions for continued growth in economic and trade exchanges. Beyond traditional trade, he said, there remains substantial potential for cooperation in areas such as infrastructure development, education, culture, science and technology, and research and development (R&D).

These areas, he noted, align well with broader trends in regional economic integration and meet the respective development needs of the countries.

Turning to Việt Nam’s foreign policy, Wang highly valued the country’s balanced and flexible approach in managing relations with major partners amid an increasingly complex international environment. He said this approach has not only helped enhance Việt Nam’s international standing but also created favourable conditions for attracting investment, expanding exports, and promoting deeper economic integration into the world.

At the same time, Việt Nam’s role as a “bridge” in the region continues to be strengthened, effectively supporting its national development and modernisation process, the scholar added.

Looking ahead, Wang affirmed that Việt Nam – China relations are entering what he described as a “golden period” of cooperation.

He predicted that the two sides will continue to maintain high-level exchanges, expand partnerships in infrastructure, energy, innovation, and science and technology, while further promoting people-to-people exchanges and cooperation between localities in the coming time. — VNA/VNS