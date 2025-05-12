HCM City to remove red tape for new heritage sites

HCM CITY — HCM City plans to address administrative bottlenecks at its newly recognised heritage sites.

At the start of 2025, the city proudly added several historical, cultural, and scenic landmarks to its list of recognised heritage sites.

However, along with the celebration came a range of concerns.

Pointing to the newly awarded certificate recognising Tân Định Market as a city-level heritage site, Quách Khánh Du, deputy head of the Tân Định Market Management Board, said: “We’re very happy and proud, but also deeply concerned. The building is nearly 100 years old and in a serious state of disrepair. It urgently needs restoration. But now that it’s officially classified as a heritage site, we have to comply with a range of legal regulations. We’re currently stuck waiting for guidance, especially on financial procedures. The market has never undergone a major renovation, and even the last time the flooring was retiled was more than 20 years ago.”

Du pointed out rusted corrugated roofs and walls with peeling paint and large patches of discoloration. The original paint has never been refreshed.

“If you cross over to Hai Bà Trưng Street and turn back toward the market’s front, you’ll see how much of the roofing has rotted, but we still can’t fix it. Any public investment project must go through proper procedures, including site surveys, hiring consultants, among others. It’s not easy,” he sighed.

At Trưng Vương High School in District 1, one of the sites recently recognised as a heritage landmark alongside Tân Định Market, Mariamman Temple, An Khánh, Long Bình, Long Hòa communal houses in Thủ Đức City, and Sài Gòn University in District 5, vice principal Lương Bích Nga said the school had just held a ceremony to receive the official recognition and had informed parents so they could share in the celebration.

The recognition also sparked interest from visitors wishing to tour the historic campus.

However, the joy was quickly followed by growing worries.

“We have a plan to build a multi-functional complex, which had already been approved by the Department of Construction with an estimated budget of nearly VNĐ100 billion (US$3.95 million). It was about to be publicly listed, but now we have to halt everything while waiting for the go-ahead from the Department of Culture and Sports,” Nga said.

Meanwhile, several parts of the school are in serious disrepair. She pointed to a room with long cracks running across the walls.

“Other areas are in even worse condition, but we don’t know what to do yet. Major renovation work requires official permission,” she added.

Strategic investment for heritage sites

Deputy director of the Department of Culture and Sports of HCM City Nguyễn Minh Nhựt noted that while some institutions may still be operating with an outdated mindset, forthcoming amendments to the Heritage Law are expected to resolve these issues.

“The Government has always allocated funds for cultural development in each stage. In recent years, socially sourced funding has also played a major role in preserving historical and artistic heritage sites. Soon, we will digitise all recognised sites, storing them in multiple formats to improve public access. At the same time, we’re creating mechanisms to restore major historical landmarks, something that has never been done before,” Nhựt emphasised.

Currently, HCMC has 200 recognised historical and cultural sites, including two special national heritage sites; 58 national heritage sites, comprised of two archaeological sites, 32 architectural-artistic monuments and 24 historical sites; 140 city-level heritage sites, comprised of 86 architectural-artistic monuments and 54 historical sites; along with 79 historical sites associated with the struggle for national liberation and unification.

In addition, the department recently received proposals to recognise seven more locations, including Giồng Chùa Moutain in Cần Giờ District, Võ Tiên Sư in Bình Thạnh District, Mỹ Hòa Communal House, Tân Thới Trung Communal Temple, Thới Tam Đông Communal House, Tân Thới Tam Communal House in Hóc Môn District and Sài Gòn Zoo and Botanical Gardens.

“This shows the awareness and responsibility of individuals and management units toward heritage. Heritage does not belong solely to the Government, it belongs to the people. Many of these structures have significance that transcends local history and requires community involvement to preserve their value for future generations,” Nhựt affirmed.

Recently, the Department of Culture and Sports instructed the Centre for Conservation and Promotion of Historical and Cultural Sites in HCM City to urgently complete the necessary documentation and submit proposals to the City People's Council for the recognition of eight additional heritage sites.

These sites include the Vườn Cau Đỏ Memorial Site in District 12, the Vườn Thơm Base in Bình Chánh District, the Tân Phước Communal House in Tân Bình District, the Bình Nhan Communal House in Hóc Môn District, the Phú An Communal Temple in Bình Thạnh District, the Gò Quéo Ancient Tomb in Thủ Đức City, the Trương Family Chapel in Gò Vấp District, and Ernst Thälmann High School in District 1. - VNS