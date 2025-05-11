Making prints last

The traditional woodblock printing craft in Thanh Liễu village, Hải Dương province, has existed for over five centuries. However, it has declined over time, and young people have sought ways to maintain this traditional craft.
Right in the heart of Đà Nẵng, the new location of the Đà Nẵng Museum showcases the coastal city's history through exciting modern technology. Join us on a tour to see how 2D and 3D visuals bring the past vividly to life!
Japanese artist Fuji Hiroshi has turned over 50,000 discarded toys into stunning pieces of art, highlighting the importance of reducing plastic waste. This is all part of the Plastic Dinoland exhibition, open daily until June 1.
The exhibition offers Hà Nội’s art community a distinctive experience, with works that blend contemporary expression and cultural heritage in innovative ways. Each piece reflects the spirit of the times while honouring Việt Nam’s traditional values.
A recently uncovered shipwreck off the coast of Thịnh Mỹ coast in Hội An city's Cẩm An ward, the central province of Quảng Nam, has been identified as bearing characteristics of traditional Southeast Asian ship design, following initial surveys conducted after it was partially exposed by waves on December 26, 2023.
Songwriter Nguyễn Văn Chung, creator of many Vietnamese hits, with millions of views on social media, has been gifting 7,000 teachers, music instructors and parents, sheet books of his 300 compositions for children.