Making prints last

May 11, 2025 - 09:31
The traditional woodblock printing craft in Thanh Liễu village, Hải Dương province, has existed for over five centuries. However, it has declined over time, and young people have sought ways to maintain this traditional craft.

Da Nang Museum

Right in the heart of Đà Nẵng, the new location of the Đà Nẵng Museum showcases the coastal city's history through exciting modern technology. Join us on a tour to see how 2D and 3D visuals bring the past vividly to life!
Plastic dinosaur

Japanese artist Fuji Hiroshi has turned over 50,000 discarded toys into stunning pieces of art, highlighting the importance of reducing plastic waste. This is all part of the Plastic Dinoland exhibition, open daily until June 1.

