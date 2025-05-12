Khánh Hòa to hold first-ever sea culture and tourism festival

KHÁNH HÒA – The People’s Committee of the south-central province of Khánh Hòa on May 9 officially announced its inaugural sea culture and tourism festival, themed “Nha Trang say Hi!”.

The month-long event will take place from June 7 to July 9 in the coastal city of Nha Trang, promising a wide range of experiences for both domestic and international visitors.

It is expected to feature 36 standout cultural, sporting, and artistic events. Highlights include a traditional swiftlet nest festival on Hòn Nội island, an agarwood festival at Ponagar Tower, and an international culinary fest in Trần Phú Park. A host of beach sports competitions are also planned, such as an international beach volleyball tournament, Sea Star Nha Trang open water swimming championships, and Victory Challenge Sailun Cup motorsport race, all expected to draw strong participation from athletes.

Other notable activities include international cultural exchanges, a vibrant carnival parade, and a marine stock release initiative aimed at replenishing aquatic resources and protecting the marine environment.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Đinh Văn Thiệu noted that over the past 22 years, Khánh Hòa has successfully held 10 editions of the Nha Trang sea festival, establishing it as a local cultural and tourism brand. However, due to evolving circumstances, including ongoing administrative mergence guided by the central government policy, it has decided to suspend the signature event and introduce the new sea culture and tourism festival in its place.

The province wants to build a more specialised programme that focuses on promoting its unique culture and maritime tourism potential, Thiệu explained.

Nguyễn Văn Nhuận, Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said this year’s event marks a comprehensive refresh, not only in name but also in content and format, aiming to provide richer experiences for both tourists and local people.

Khánh Hòa targets 11.8 million tourist arrivals in 2025, including 5.2 million foreigners, and hopes to welcome over 1.5 million during the festival period alone. - VNA/VNS