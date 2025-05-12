On the horizon: SOOBIN concert, contemporary art talk, taco festival

SOOBIN Live: All-Round Magic

"SOOBIN Live Concert: All-rounder" promises a jaw-dropping spectacle with a state-of-the-art, fully immersive LED stage design, delivering a visually stunning and dynamic experience for the live audience. This highly anticipated event will take place over two consecutive nights, May 24 and 25, at the Mỹ Đình Indoor Athletics Arena in Hà Nội.

Bringing together a top-tier Vietnamese production team — renowned for crafting concerts that rival international standards — the show is set to redefine the local live music scene.

Joining SOOBIN on stage is the acclaimed live band Màu Nước, along with a full symphony orchestra, raising expectations for an unforgettable, high-fidelity musical journey. Audiences can look forward to hearing not only the chart-topping hits that cemented SOOBIN’s name in the Vietnamese music industry, but also to witnessing his boundless transformation through an exclusive list of brand-new, original compositions.

Art talk by Southeast Asian specialist

A lecture titled Southeast Asian Contemporary Art: Context and Methods by art historian and curator Lola Lenzi will take place at the Heritage Art Space in Hà Nội.

Lenzi is a Singapore historian and curator of Southeast Asian contemporary art. Framing her research in cultural and historical Asian contexts, Lenzi illuminates connections between artistic innovation and social-political conditions in post-1970 Southeast Asia, with specialist interest in contemporary art developments in 1990s Hà Nội.

The event will be held on May 18 from 3 to 5pm on the second floor of the Heritage Art Space, N6 Lane 168, Hào Nam Street in Đống Đa District.

Hanoi Taco Festival 2025

May 31 from 11am to 8pm (New extended hours for after-work cravings!)

@The 100 Garden

Get ready for the tastiest showdown of the year! Reigning champs Anita’s Cantina are back to defend their title of Hanoi’s Best Taco, but the crown is up for grabs. YOU decide the winner with our public vote!

Don't miss the following:

6+ top taco vendors – Hanoi’s finest all under one roof

Live music & DJs – Banging tunes from midday till close

30 craft beers on tap – Courtesy of The 100 Garden

Family-friendly fun – Kiddie play zone + Game-O gaming corner

Only VNĐ100K – The best value food fest in town!

Tickets are available at https://hanoi-events.com/taco-festival-2025/

— VNS