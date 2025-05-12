Australian tourists increasingly interested in Việt Nam: NZ Herald

HÀ NỘI — There’s been a steady increase in interest in Việt Nam among Australian travellers over several decades, though right now, it’s booming, according to an article published on The New Zealand Herald on May 9.

The article said that Việt Nam is blessed with some of the finest food on the planet plus landscapes that range from delta lowlands to mountain highs. The Southeast Asian nation has two of the world’s great cities, with culture that’s both ancient and modern, and is a place of rich tradition mixed with headlong progress into an exciting future.

According to the article, from 2023 to 2024, there was a 35 per cent increase in Australian travelers heading to Việt Nam. The nation was the ninth most popular destination of Australian travellers last year, when almost 450,000 Australians visited. That was an increase of almost 80 per cent on the figures from a decade ago.

Travellers can get to Việt Nam cheaply, thanks to direct flights from Australia with budget carriers Jetstar and Vietjet and there are also competitive fares from Vietnam Airlines and Qantas, it said.

“Việt Nam is so outrageously affordable once you’re there, with luxurious accommodation and lavish dining experiences within reach for many who could only dream of such things in, well, Australia,” it said, adding that visitors are bound to have a good time in Việt Nam because the Vietnamese are a proud though gregarious bunch, open and generous and up for some fun.

The article stressed that Việt Nam is also a country with a rich culture, home to many ethnic minority communities such as the Mông, Dao, Khmer, and Tày — each with their own culture, character and traditions.

The journey of exploring Việt Nam is equally diverse and captivating, from ancient structures like Chăm temple dating back to the 4th century at Mỹ Sơn, Hà Nội’s Temple of Literature, to the Imperial Citadel of Huế built in 1804 during the Nguyễn Dynasty. Then there are the signs of more recent history such as French colonial architecture in Hà Nội and Hội An, the Củ Chi Tunnels - a vast underground network used during wartime, and the War Remnants Museum in HCM City.

The article also mentions Việt Nam's islands like Phú Quốc, Nam Du, Cù Lao Chàm, and Lý Sơn – ideal "tropical paradises" for visitors to choose from.

If visitors plan a cruising adventure in Việt Nam, there are two key waterways to consider - the mighty Mekong Delta in the south, and Hạ Long Bay in the north, along with its nearby locales, Bái Tử Long Bay and Lan Hạ Bay, it noted.

Việt Nam also deserves to be renowned for its mountains, places to escape the heat and humidity of the coastal lowlands and, in the case of Sa Pa at least, experience the cultures of ethnic minority groups who call the area home, it added.

The article said if visitors travel for food, then destinations don’t get much better than Việt Nam, where cuisine relies heavily on fresh herbs and crunchy vegetables, giving its dishes a freshness and purity of flavour.

Many Vietnamese dishes have gained international fame, such as phở (beef noodle soup), bánh mì (baguette), bún chả (rice vermicelli with grilled pork and fresh herbs), bún bò Huế (Huế beef noodle), and gỏi cuốn (fresh spring rolls) — all served at humble street-side eateries across the country at very affordable prices, it added.

“Food is life in Việt Nam, it’s a source of great local pride and daily enjoyment, and your only mission is to try as much of it as you can,” it said.

The article suggests two drinks that visitors must try in Việt Nam – coffee and bia hơi (fresh beer). It noted that Việt Nam is one of those rare countries with a unique coffee culture that is also deeply ingrained, while the beer is light and refreshing as it is brewed daily and only matured for a very short time. — VNA/VNS