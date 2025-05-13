A May tribute: Việt Nam celebrates President Hồ Chí Minh with music and memories

|The concert 'A Gift of May for Uncle Hồ' brings together generations of performers in a heartfelt celebration of patriotism, peace and enduring legacy. — Photo vov.vn
HÀ NỘI — A vibrant artistic tribute honouring President Hồ Chí Minh will be staged on May 14, at the iconic Hà Nội Opera House, marking the 135th anniversary of the birth of Việt Nam’s founding father. Titled Quà Tháng Năm Dâng Người (A Gift of May for Uncle Hồ), the event brings together generations of performers in a heartfelt celebration of patriotism, peace and enduring legacy.
The concert, directed by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and co-produced by Văn Hóa (Culture) newspaper, the Việt Nam National Music Song and Dance Theatre, and Social Impact Media and Strategic Joint Stock Company, will be broadcast live nationwide on VTV1.
A legacy of love and reverence
Far more than a performance, the event carries deep political and cultural meaning. It is designed to spread President Hồ Chí Minh’s thought, ethics and lifestyle to the Vietnamese people — particularly to the youth. Through music, storytelling and modern technology, the show seeks to inspire a continued commitment to national ideals and a prosperous future.
Joining the lineup are some of Việt Nam’s most celebrated artists, including People’s Artists Thu Hiền, Quang Vinh, Trường Giang and Phương Thảo, as well as rising stars such as Anh Tú, Hoàng Hải, Trang Pháp, Lena, rapper Ramc and Charlie Winston. The eclectic mix of generations and styles reflects the programme's goal: connecting timeless values with modern expression.
Three acts, one vision
The show is divided into three thematic acts — Người Đi Tìm Hình Của Nước (The Man Who Sought the Nation’s Form), Ngọn Cờ Vì Hòa Bình (A Banner for Peace), and Sáng Mãi Tên Người – Hồ Chí Minh (Forever Shining – Hồ Chí Minh). Each combines various art forms, including music, dance, drama, documentary footage and 3d mapping, offering a powerful narrative arc from Hồ Chí Minh’s youth to his global influence and enduring legacy.
The first act traces the childhood of Nguyễn Sinh Cung (Hồ Chí Minh’s birth name) and his 30-year odyssey across continents in search of national salvation. A dance performance titled Những Mùa Đông Trắng (White Winters), enhanced with holographic visuals, captures the loneliness and determination of a young man navigating foreign lands in pursuit of liberation for his homeland.
The second act underscores Hồ Chí Minh’s commitment to peace and humanity, featuring an international perspective on his ideals. A documentary segment includes voices from scholars and friends across the globe — from France and India to Cuba and Africa — all expressing admiration for his intellect and compassion.
In the third act, the focus shifts to Việt Nam today — united and resolute in following the path outlined by its revered leader. Through powerful choral performances and modern reinterpretations of classic songs, the show affirms that Hồ Chí Minh’s vision continues to resonate with the aspirations of the Vietnamese people in the 21st century.
A Message for the Future
Iconic songs such as Ca Ngợi Hồ Chủ Tịch (Praise to President Hồ Chí Minh), Bài Ca Hồ Chí Minh (The Song of Hồ Chí Minh), and Quyền Được Sống Trong Hòa Bình (The Right to Live in Peace) will be performed by top vocalists, serving as emotional anchors of the show. Additional highlights include the high-energy number My Kool Việt Nam – Việt Nam Quê Hương Tôi (My Kool Việt Nam – My Homeland Việt Nam), and the touching medley Ai Yêu Bác Hồ Chí Minh Hơn Thiếu Niên Nhi Đồng (Who Loves Uncle Hồ More Than the Children) and Bác Hồ Người Cho Em Tất Cả (Uncle Hồ Gave Us Everything).
These performances, rich in symbolism and national pride, celebrate not only the past but also the potential of Việt Nam’s next generation. Through scenes like Nguyện Theo Di Chúc Của Người (Following Uncle Hồ’s Testament), the message is clear: embracing history, honouring legacy and striving for excellence are the cornerstones of a resilient and powerful Việt Nam.
The production team hopes that the event will not only honour a great leader but also spark reflection and commitment among young Vietnamese — a reminder that the road to a stronger nation begins with the values Hồ Chí Minh held dear: humility, service, peace and enduring love for the people. — VNS