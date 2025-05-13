From all corners of Việt Nam, artists unite to sing for Uncle Hồ

NGHỆ AN — In a moving tribute to the beloved leader of the nation, nearly 1,000 amateur artists from 31 provinces and cities across Việt Nam will come together in Nghệ An Province this May for the Tiếng Hát Làng Sen (Singing from Sen Village) Festival 2025. Held in celebration of the 135th birthday of President Hồ Chí Minh, this national public art event is set to become a powerful expression of unity, patriotism, and deep affection for Uncle Hồ.

Taking place from May 16 to 19 at the Nghệ An Centre for Traditional Arts in Vinh City, the festival will gather performers from the North, Central, and South, each bringing with them the unique voices and cultural colours of their regions. Though their styles differ, their message is the same, a heartfelt salute to the man who dedicated his life to the people of Việt Nam.

This year’s festival features the participation of 31 public art troupes from provinces and cities across the country, including An Giang, Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu, Bắc Giang, Bắc Kạn, Bình Dương, Bình Phước, Cà Mau, Cần Thơ, Cao Bằng, Đà Nẵng, Đắk Lắk, Điện Biên, Đồng Nai, Đồng Tháp, Gia Lai, Hải Dương, Hà Tĩnh, Hưng Yên, Khánh Hòa, Lạng Sơn, Long An, Ninh Bình, Nam Định, Nghệ An, Phú Thọ, Quảng Ngãi, Sơn La, Tây Ninh, Thanh Hóa, Thừa Thiên-Huế and Vĩnh Phúc.

Each troupe has been preparing and finalising its performance programmes, contributing a wide array of styles, stories and cultural expressions. While differing in regional characteristics and artistic approaches, all performances are united by a deep, shared sentiment — an expression of gratitude and reverence for President Hồ Chí Minh.

With the convergence of so many amateur performers from across Việt Nam, this year’s festival is not only a cultural gathering but also a heartfelt communion of spirits. It promises to be a celebration where art is elevated by patriotism and boundless love for the great late leader of the nation. — VNS