Home Life & Style

From all corners of Việt Nam, artists unite to sing for Uncle Hồ

May 13, 2025 - 11:05
When nearly 1,000 voices from across Việt Nam rise in unison for one shared love — the love for Uncle Hồ — it’s not just a concert, it’s the sound of a nation singing from the heart.

 

Artists rehearse for the 'Singing from Sen Village' Festival 2025. — Photo Minh Quân

NGHỆ AN — In a moving tribute to the beloved leader of the nation, nearly 1,000 amateur artists from 31 provinces and cities across Việt Nam will come together in Nghệ An Province this May for the Tiếng Hát Làng Sen (Singing from Sen Village) Festival 2025. Held in celebration of the 135th birthday of President Hồ Chí Minh, this national public art event is set to become a powerful expression of unity, patriotism, and deep affection for Uncle Hồ.

Taking place from May 16 to 19 at the Nghệ An Centre for Traditional Arts in Vinh City, the festival will gather performers from the North, Central, and South, each bringing with them the unique voices and cultural colours of their regions. Though their styles differ, their message is the same, a heartfelt salute to the man who dedicated his life to the people of Việt Nam.

This year’s festival features the participation of 31 public art troupes from provinces and cities across the country, including An Giang, Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu, Bắc Giang, Bắc Kạn, Bình Dương, Bình Phước, Cà Mau, Cần Thơ, Cao Bằng, Đà Nẵng, Đắk Lắk, Điện Biên, Đồng Nai, Đồng Tháp, Gia Lai, Hải Dương, Hà Tĩnh, Hưng Yên, Khánh Hòa, Lạng Sơn, Long An, Ninh Bình, Nam Định, Nghệ An, Phú Thọ, Quảng Ngãi, Sơn La, Tây Ninh, Thanh Hóa, Thừa Thiên-Huế and Vĩnh Phúc.

Each troupe has been preparing and finalising its performance programmes, contributing a wide array of styles, stories and cultural expressions. While differing in regional characteristics and artistic approaches, all performances are united by a deep, shared sentiment — an expression of gratitude and reverence for President Hồ Chí Minh.

With the convergence of so many amateur performers from across Việt Nam, this year’s festival is not only a cultural gathering but also a heartfelt communion of spirits. It promises to be a celebration where art is elevated by patriotism and boundless love for the great late leader of the nation. — VNS

 

 

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

A touch of culture

The EU Delegation to Việt Nam celebrated Europe Day on May 9th and the 35th anniversary of EU-Vietnam ties by presenting a unique show blending music and visual storytelling. The performance explored the interplay of tradition and innovation, showcasing how cultural differences inspire creativity beyond borders and creating a vibrant dialogue between European spirit and Vietnamese identity.
Life & Style

Vietnamese architect honoured with DIVIA 2025

Her works showcase a creative fusion of tradition and modernity, reflecting deep sensitivity to Việt Nam's culture and climate. These projects have become a source of inspiration for incorporating indigenous architecture into sustainable development practices, both in Việt Nam and internationally.

