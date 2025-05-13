Vinexpo Asia 2025 Roadshow spotlights Asia’s rising influence in global wine market

Vinexposium has wrapped up its successful Vinexpo Asia 2025 roadshow, staging pivotal events across Singapore, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and Shanghai. The roadshow served as a strategic preview of the upcoming Vinexpo Asia 2025, set to take place in Singapore from May 27 to 29.

Amid global economic uncertainties, the series of events highlighted Asia’s growing significance in the global wine and spirits industry, examining key trends such as shifting trade regulations, the rise of no/low-alcohol options, climate change's impact on viticulture, and evolving consumer behavior.

Rodolphe Lameyse, CEO of Vinexposium shares, “Vinexpo Asia reflects the agility and ambition of the wine and spirits industry as it navigates an increasingly complex global environment. Market shifts—whether geopolitical or consumer-driven—are reshaping our sector at speed. Through this roadshow and ahead of our Singapore edition in 2025, we reaffirm our position as a strategic meeting point for professionals seeking to better understand Asia’s dynamics and expand their reach.”

The roadshow spotlighted the emergence of fast-growing markets like Thailand, Vietnam, and India. Thailand, for instance, is experiencing a wine market boom thanks to zero import tariffs and a reduced excise tax, while India’s booming middle class is increasingly trading up to premium spirits and wines. Vietnam remains cautiously watched due to potential tax hikes planned for 2030.

Meanwhile, mature markets like China, the Republic of Korea (ROK), and Hong Kong (China) are displaying mixed signals. China’s wine market has rebounded after five years, driven by increased consumer consumption and a preference for white wines. The ROK continues to show post-pandemic resilience, and Hong Kong, despite declining import volumes, remains a hub for fine wine auctions and premium consumption.

Vinexposium also announced a forthcoming collaboration with YouGov and Sinowine Ltd. to release a market insights report covering trends in Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia. In tandem, the second edition of "Voice of the Industry" will offer deep strategic insights into the sector’s trajectory across Asia.

As Vinexpo Asia 2025 approaches, the focus turns to fostering more in-depth discussions, business partnerships, and knowledge exchange through initiatives such as the Vinexpo Academy and curated market intelligence programming.-VNS