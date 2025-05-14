Musician pursues patriotic songwriting

Musician Tạ Duy Tuấn has received two second prizes at a contest launched by the Ministry of Defence over a five-year period. The contest aims to popularise artwork about the armed forces and patriotism.

Born to an artistic family, Tuấn has made the choice to write mainstream songs to honour patriotism and national pride.

He speaks with Radio the Voice of Vietnam in an interview about his decision and the songwriting process.

When did you start writing patriotism-themed songs?

At the beginning of my career, I focused on writing about love and personal thoughts. However, my artistic journey gradually changed.

Since I started working at the Military Music and Dance Theatre, I understand more clearly the role of an artist in the military. We army artists not only perform to army audiences and ordinary people, but we also take responsibility in nurturing the soul and arousing national pride through music.

These things have silently grown my inspiration to write songs about the revolutionary spirit and President Hồ Chí Minh.

Once, I took a journey back to our nation's roots at the Tân Trào Safe Zone in the northern Tuyên Quang Province. It was the place where President Hồ stayed during the years of resistance against the French.

The moment I stood in the middle of the mountains and forests and heard stories about the difficult early days of the national independence revolution, I was truly moved. At that time, I thought, I should write songs expressing my feelings. And the first melodies of the song Chúng Em Yêu Bác Hồ Chí Minh (We Love Uncle Hồ Chí Minh) were in my mind.

For me, writing patriotic songs is a choice from my heart. It is a way to show gratitude to our ancestors as well as contribute to preserving current values ​​and inspiring future generations.

Many songwriters before you have written on this theme. How are you different?

I learn a lot from veteran artists. However, I think that it is necessary to write songs in a new style that suits today's young people. I combine folk material and contemporary sounds using bright melodies and simple but profound lyrics, so that the young audience can feel the image of President Hồ as not only a great leader, but also a beloved father and grandfather to the populace.

Through the song We Love Uncle Hồ Chí Minh I want to depict the loving feelings of Vietnamese children for President Hồ. What makes the song unique is its soaring melody and the harmony between the children's choir and the female vocalist creating a close connection between the two generations.

In addition, I use traditional instruments to mix and arrange the song in combination with R&B, rap, beatboxing and EDM.

What do you think about creating mainstream songs for the public?

Young musicians not only write songs, but they need to get to know the taste of their young audience. The new generation of music listeners are interested in creative style, quick rhythms and visual effects.

To reach the hearts of a young audience, musicians should have an updated mindset, writing mainstream songs and investing in mixing and arranging to produce high-quality music videos with cinematic language. Mainstream music videos also need to have a strategy for distribution on digital platforms. If the music videos are produced in a creative style, they will contribute to spreading the message.

What inspires you to write these popular songs?

This is a question that any mainstream songwriters must answer for themselves. I think that publicity and art are not contradictory if the artist knows how to put genuine emotions and creative thinking into the work.

Publicity here is no longer political slogans or one-sided idealism. It will spread a positive spirit, inspiring a beautiful and responsible living style. To achieve this, I always start by delving into life, learning about reality from the lives of soldiers and people, to feel genuine emotions about major events in the country's history. When real life stories inspire art, the work will naturally win the audience's heart.

On the other hand, I focus on making my work suit the taste of young audiences. The old songs by veteran musicians have become popular among the younger generation because they are remixed in a contemporary style.

Musicians of today, like me, should learn from veteran musicians.

Writing these types of songs requires musicians to have faith, experience and courage to avoid empty lyrics while still creating art.

When lyrics and melody come from sincere emotions, no matter what topic the song is about, it can still last for a long time. I believe so. VNS