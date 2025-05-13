Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Tuồng Theatre launches 'No other way lef' to commemorate President Hồ's birthday

May 13, 2025 - 17:50
The company said this is a perfect way to remember the great achievements of President Hồ Chí Minh, who led Việt Nam to accomplish so much

 

LEADING THE WAY: There's no other way, a contemporary tuồng theatre play to commemorate President Hồ Chí Minh's birthday on May 17 at Hồng Hà Theatre in Hà Nội. Photo courtesy of Việt Nam Tuồng Theatre

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam Tuồng Theatre will perform No Other Way Left to commemorate President Hồ Chí Minh's birthday this Saturday at Hồng Hà Theatre in downtown Hà Nội.

The company said this is a fitting way to remember the great achievements of President Hồ Chí Minh who led Việt Nam to accomplish so much. It's also an opportunity to review the historical milestones over time and see how far the country as a whole has come.

The script was written by Văn Sử, based on a memoire by writer Văn Phác, adapted to tuồng style by People's Artist Lê Tiến Thọ, directed by Emeritus Artist Đoàn Anh Thắng, music composed by Đặng Hoành Loan.

It tells the story of how people in Bến Tre Province, the land famous for its coconuts and fervent revolutionary spirit led by President Hồ Chí Minh and carried on in the South after the Geneva Agreement in 1954 divided the country into two parts. 

Under the suppression by Ngô Đình Diệm with support from the US government, many revolutionary fighters were killed, people were driven to rise up with a desire to sacrifice all in order not to become slaves to foreign powers. 

The people of Bến Tre, especially the ladies regiment under the leadership of Nguyễn Thị Định, followed President's Hồ Chí Minh to rise up against the oppressors under the motto, "Nothing is more precious than independence and freedom". Tickets available here. — VNS

