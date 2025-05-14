Comprehensive biography of President Hồ Chí Minh debuts in Greece

HÀ NỘI — A biography of President Hồ Chí Minh has been introduced to the Greek public, catering to the growing interest of local readers eager to gain deeper insights into the life, career and profound ideologies of the revered 'Father of the Vietnamese nation'.

Translated from the English version, provided by the World Publishing House, the book was officially presented during an event hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy in Greece on May 12. The occasion marked the 135th anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh’s birth (May 19, 1890 – May 19, 2025).

The Greek edition was completed after more than six months of dedicated effort, with the invaluable support of the Steering Committee for Foreign Information under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the World Publishing House, the New Star translation team, and Velissarios Kossivakis, a member of the Greek Communist Party.

During a press conference in Athens, Vietnamese Ambassador to Greece Phạm Thị Thu Hương expressed her sincere gratitude to Kossivakis, the New Star team and translator Vasiliki Kappa for their contributions in translating and publishing the book. She also acknowledged the deep affection that the Greek people hold for President Hồ Chí Minh, as well as their admiration for Việt Nam and its people.

The ambassador highlighted that while previous works on President Hồ Chí Minh have been translated into Greek, this edition – Biography of Hồ Chí Minh – stands out as the most comprehensive to date.

It meticulously chronicles his life from his early years to his quest for national salvation, his pivotal role in establishing the Communist Party of Việt Nam and his leadership in the revolutionary movement.

His direction of key historical events, including the general uprising, the nationwide resistance and the construction of socialism in the North Việt Nam, culminating in the struggle for the South’s liberation and National Reunification.

She expressed confidence that this book will serve as a valuable resource, fulfilling the growing demand of Greek readers who seek a deeper understanding of President Hồ Chí Minh’s life and legacy.

"It will further enhance mutual understanding between the peoples of the two countries and nurture the increasingly vibrant traditional friendship between Việt Nam and Greece," she said.

At the book launch, Kossivakis shared that his numerous visits to Việt Nam have deepened his admiration for the country, particularly his respect and reverence for President Hồ Chí Minh.

With extensive experience in translating and publishing works by Cuban leaders into Greek, he has long aspired to introduce President Hồ Chí Minh’s writings to local readers, aiming to foster a deeper understanding of the legendary Vietnamese leader.

Following the publication of Biography of Hồ Chí Minh, Kossivakis and the New Star team are now working on translating Selected Writings of President Hồ Chí Minh from 1920–1969 from English to Greek. Provided by the World Publishing House, the translation is expected to be completed in time to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s National Day in September. — VNS