Special art programme held to mark President Hồ Chí Minh's 135th birth anniversary

HÀ NỘI — A special art programme was organised at Ba Đình Square in Hà Nội on Sunday night to commemorate the 135th birth anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh (May 19, 1890 – 2025).

The event was attended by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, State President Lương Cường, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn; and Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú, along with leaders from central agencies and ministries.

Meticulously staged, the programme featured a blend of historical footage, dramatic re-enactments, and modern musical performances, aiming to evoke pride and inspiration among viewers. It brought together many renowned artists and performers from national theatres and music ensembles.

The programme was structured into three segments. The first, titled Nguyễn Sinh Cung – Nguyễn Tất Thành, focused on the values and ideals that shaped Hồ Chí Minh’s characters.

The second part, Nguyễn Ái Quốc – Hồ Chí Minh, portrayed the period from 1930 to 1975, highlighting his journey of embracing progressive ideologies, striving for national liberation, participating in international movements, founding the Communist Party, and making historic contributions to the revolutionary cause. It also covered the later periods of renovation, integration, and development known as the Hồ Chí Minh Era.

The final segment, Việt Nam! Kỷ Nguyên Vươn Mình (Vietnam! The Era of Rising Up), affirmed that Hồ Chí Minh’s name symbolises the nation's sacred spirit, having inscribed the words " Việt Nam – Independence, Freedom, and Happiness" on the global map. His life, career, and legacy remain powerful driving forces behind Vietnam’s ongoing quest for national strength and prosperity.

The general director of the programme, Nguyễn Trung Dũng, shared that the event presented a personal and historical portrait of President Hồ Chí Minh by exploring the significance of his many aliases from Nguyễn Sinh Cung and Nguyễn Tất Thành to Nguyễn Ái Quốc and Hồ Chí Minh. These names, he said, reflected different phases of his revolutionary life, and also embodied key cultural and intellectual values of the Vietnamese people and humanity at large.

By honouring President Hồ Chí Minh’s ideological legacy, moral example, and independent, self-reliant thinking, the programme offered profound inspiration as Việt Nam continues to pursue its national development goals.

The event was part of a broader series of cultural and artistic activities designed to enhance public understanding of President Hồ Chí Minh’s contributions to the Vietnamese revolutionary cause. Through moving performances and touching stories, the programme vividly portrayed the image of a brilliant leader, a great teacher of the Vietnamese revolution, a hero of national liberation, and a great man of culture.

It also contributed to fostering patriotism, revolutionary ideals, and the thought, morality, and style of President Hồ Chí Minh among officials, Party members, and the wider public, particularly the younger generation, thereby reinforcing national solidarity and mobilising internal strength for the cause of national development, defence, and international integration. VNA/VNS